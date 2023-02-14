Residents of Chelyabinsk and Chebarkul described the moment of the fall of the Chelyabinsk meteorite

The explosion of the Chelyabinsk meteorite, which occurred exactly 10 years ago, on February 15, 2013, caused a shock wave of enormous power that blew out windows in Chelyabinsk and its environs, but first eyewitnesses saw a bright flash. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, eyewitnesses of the disaster described this moment.

Alexander Kharlamov, who worked at the Stroitel swimming pool in Chelyabinsk, had a training session on the morning of February 15 with a group of 20 children. According to him, at 09:20 there was a bright flash and the children ran to the large windows to see what happened, but Kharlamov drove them deep into the hall.

When the pool building was covered by a blast wave, the fragments flew into the room. Other coaches covered the children with mats, but two remained in the affected area – Kharlamov covered them with himself. The fragments cut his hands, back and head, as well as the tendons in his legs. The fragments caught only one child, he survived. Kharlamov himself, after 10 years, continues to work at the Stroitel, despite the fact that one foot has not fully recovered.

Similar situations occurred in many other gyms, schools, kindergartens and hospitals – where there were many windows and where there were a large number of people. So, the deputy director of kindergarten No. 7 in Kopeysk, Elena Ponomareva, also covered the kids in the nursery group, and the head of Kopeysk kindergarten No. 25, Elena Skomorokhova, held the window frame torn out by the shock wave so that it would not fall on the pupils.

Associate Professor of the Department of General and Theoretical Physics of the Faculty of Physics of the Chelyabinsk State University (ChelGU), Candidate of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Sergey Zamozdra, after the flash, looked out the window and suggested that it was caused by a meteorite. He suggested that the space body flew towards Chebarkul.

Zamozdra turned out to be right – Chebarkul became the final point of the flight and the site of the fall of the largest fragment of the meteorite. However, the locals hardly noticed his approach. So, Alexander Zagreba drew attention to the restless behavior of the dog, and then saw a bright fireball. The man only then realized that the meteorite was flying in his direction.

Another local resident Tatyana Ponomareva said that she and other people went to the square to see what was happening. Their boss, a former military man, then shouted: “Why did you all fly out into the street? It is not known what exploded.

The fishermen who were on Lake Chebarkul did not notice how the largest fragment of the meteoroid broke through the ice and fell to the bottom, but they felt a powerful wave – it shook the frozen reservoir. According to the memoirs of one of them, “the lake seemed to breathe in.” A few hours later, the fishermen stumbled upon an eight-meter hole.

The fall of a meteorite on February 15, 2013 in the Chelyabinsk region, according to scientists, was the most documented case of a cosmic body falling to Earth. Fragments of the meteorite reached the outskirts of Chelyabinsk, the shock wave knocked out windows in hundreds of houses, hospitals, schools and kindergartens. More than one and a half thousand people were injured – cuts and bruises.

Around the origin of the meteorite there are different hypotheses. According to one version, it came from an asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter – it broke off from another, larger, cosmic body. Scientists believe that the power of the meteorite explosion was 30 times greater than the bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.