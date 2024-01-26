Picture: Manufacturer

eyewitness

Swarovski Optik announces the AX Visio as the world's first smart binoculars. The device, which costs 4,600 euros, is intended to combine powerful analog long-distance optics with the capabilities of artificial intelligence. It is able to identify more than 9,000 species of birds and other creatures in real time at the push of a button. An integrated camera takes pictures and videos, which can be transferred to the smartphone via an associated app. According to the manufacturer, a “Share Discoveries” function allows the position of an object observed with the binoculars to be marked with an arrow so that another person to whom the glass is handed over can easily locate the object. All device settings and updates can also be done via the app. (ll.)