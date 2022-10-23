Eyewitness | Men disappeared from Moscow, and it even affects my yoga classes – Mobilization is already making it difficult to do business

The launch is such a big operation that it affects everyone’s everyday life in Russia. The men who escaped from Moscow don’t dare to come home yet, writes HS Moscow correspondent Jenni Jeskanen.

Moscow

from Moscow familiar men from here and there have disappeared since the declaration of the motion launch.

When the president Vladimir Putin four weeks ago on Wednesday morning, he announced a “partial movement launch”, was suddenly a substitute in my favorite instructor’s class in the evening at the yoga hall.

He and many other directors have not been seen as well. The men have fled the business establishment, the women have moved with their spouses. Both weekly classes and visitors have decreased at the yoga hall.

An intensive mindfulness meditation course on the internet has started as a substitute.

“In a state of uncertainty, it is very important to stay calm, maintain balance and be able to quickly and efficiently change your state of mind“, reads the course description.

For peace of mind is now in demand in Russia. Launching a business is such a big operation that it affects everyone’s everyday life. In total, more than half a million people have been mobilized or fled the country since the launch of the movement was announced on September 21.

Some have ended up at the front to fight, kill or die. The first information about the deaths of the soldiers sent to the front during the campaign came only a couple of weeks after their departure.

Those who did not want to wait for the invitation letter had to quickly pack their bags, leave their homes and flee abroad for an indefinite period.

Read more: The men mobilized by Russia are already coming back in coffins

Mobilization felt in Russian workplaces. The Ministry of Defense recently decided that only 30 percent of the employees of one company can be mobilized. The trade unions were informed about this last Tuesday, writes the news site RBK.

The alignment was mainly caused by the problems of civil aviation. At the end of September, the Russian Ministry of Transport sent a letter to the Ministry of Defense asking them to postpone the mobilization of their key employees.

So many air traffic controllers have been mobilized from the airlines that the planes will soon have to fly blind, comments the chairman of the air traffic controllers’ union Sergey Kovalev the situation. For Kommersant this week.

Other sectors also suffer when they lose employees. The Ministry of Defense’s 30 percent limitation is not considered sufficient in all sectors. Business associations have asked to limit the number of people who can be mobilized from one company to ten percent.

Vaccination of up to four percent of the workforce at various gyms is a serious loss, estimates the director of the association of fitness companies Olga Kiselyova For Kommersant.

“I hope that we really don’t have to give up 30 percent. Then there will be a collapse.”

In Moscow, a woman hurried past an unofficial bulletin board on which were written both the “special operation” code letters V and Z and the anti-war declaration: “no war”.

Yoga hall a familiar woman in the dressing room updated how she copes with her work duties.

“The figures for the quarter should be given, but the supervisor has disappeared abroad. Which company do you work for? How does this look to you?” he inquired.

Yes, it can be seen. A large number of interviewees – regardless of industry – answer the phone from abroad these days.

The Ministry of Defense has listed a number of professional groups that are not affected by the initiative. They include, for example, IT industry, state media and financial industry employees.

“It doesn’t apply to me”, say many people in Moscow who have been spared business support or emigration for their profession. They seem to go about their own lives with amazing carelessness.

In Russia, a “special operation” is not really a project of the entire nation in the same way as defending the homeland from an aggressor in Ukraine.

All have not trusted the claim about the security their profession brings, but, among other things, IT professionals have moved out of the country again just to be sure. In Russia, the authorities of various regions have been criticized for mistakes in the implementation of business proposals.

In Telegram different channels reported on Friday that a Moscow-based Raiffeisen bank IT expert who was mobilized on wrong grounds in September died at the front just a few weeks after his departure.

The 33-year-old man was mobilized on September 23. As early as October 7, he is said to have been in the combat zone. News site Medusa according to the man died on October 13.

Russian-language BBC and opposition media Mediazona according to the joint report, at least 41 mobilized men had died by Friday. Not all deaths have occurred in combat situations, but also in training centers, training fields and military units. The report is based on open sources.

In a mural on the wall of a Moscow house, three soldiers of the Russian army in their uniforms have immortalized the “special operations” Z.

in Moscow mayor By Sergei Sobyan announced last Monday that the business proposal has been completed and the invitation letters received can be torn up. Men who fled abroad still do not dare to return.

The interviewee from Moscow said on the phone from Uzbekistan that he was waiting until he received information about the safety of the return from “reliable sources”. He did not read the mayor’s announcement as such.

Another man from Moscow communicated from abroad that there are no plans to return home for the time being, even though he misses “everything”.

“As for the motion, I don’t think it’s over yet. And unfortunately, all of this just keeps growing.”

In St. Petersburg, the authorities announced on Friday that the business launch will still continue. An acquaintance from St. Petersburg responded to a message from Tajikistan and said that he had extended the lease of his temporary apartment at least until the end of November.