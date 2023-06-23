Eyewitness | Drink beer from a plastic bag with a straw and post a picture on social media – You have completed one item on the Chinese “da ka” list

A Chinese tourist needs to know what to eat and drink in the city. In Qingdao, the mandatory dose is a bag of beer.

Qingdao, China.

I sit On the hot beach sand of the Chinese city of Qingdao. You have to get used to the seascape, because there are almost no sandy beaches this big in Finland.

There are plenty of them in China too.

At the same time, it feels a little familiar, because I have a pouch in my hand. It is a specialty of Qingdao city.

The specialty hangs from my finger, because here the puss is liquid in a plastic bag. It is bought at a bagel stall. The seller slides the beer from the tap directly to the bottom of the bag and ties the bag shut.

I suck on a cool Tsingtao pilsner with a straw, a good thirst quencher. My Chinese friend drinks blueberry flavored red beer. Not bad either.

Tenaciously skinny men in their fifties and sixties in swimming trunks jog by. Gentlemen of the same age group are jogging in the sand. One was bending on a hopper board in the waves of the beach.

It is said that the people of Qingdao have three pastimes in life: swimming in the sea, eating clams, and drinking beer.

Sounds like a wonderful life. The tough men on the beach have a smile on their faces.

The Germans built a brewery on the west coast of China when Qingdao was a German colony at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries. Since then, beer has become the most beloved drinks of the Chinese, along with tea and clear liquor baijiu alongside.

The beer keg tradition was born because in Qingdao people have brought fresh beer home with their own containers. Plastic bags are more convenient than pots and bowls.

When a Chinese domestic tourist comes to Qingdao, he drinks the local beer, preferably keg beer.

A Chinese tourist needs to know which food or drink to enjoy in that city. The trip feels incomplete if you don’t get to tick off the “must do” items.

Even in Finland, the Chinese should be told emphatically that in Helsinki you have to eat herring, in Rovaniemi reindeer herding and in Kuopio muikut with mush.

When a “mandatory” tourist task is carried out, a picture is taken and the picture is published on social media.

In China, the process is called a name yes too i.e. stamp the card. That is the most important task of a tourist.

My Chinese friend and I also yes too first. Only then did we start enjoying beer.

Mari the reporter and Cecily the friend performed the most important tasks of a tourist in Qingdao.

Today in the summer, a lot of cards have been stamped in the city of Zibo.

Traditionally, the Chinese called Zibo a sleepy city, if they even knew about this industrial city in Shandong province. There are only a little over four million inhabitants there.

Now tourists flock to Zibo street. They have come to eat cheap barbecue skewers at the tables set up on the street. During the chewing break, they sing karaoke.

During the Corona period, it happened that a huge number of students were sent to Zibo for quarantine. Zibo treated the quarantined people with rare consideration, offering them food and conversational help. When the quarantine ended, Zibo organized a barbecue party for the moved students.

The story of a good city spread on the internet, and this spring Zibo became the hottest destination in food tourism. You have to book train tickets there well in advance.

Another booming food trend on social media is the “white man’s meal”. Chinese young adults have fallen in love with an easy Western-style lunch that can be packed to work.

Sandwich or salad in the box, and then of course: a picture on social media.