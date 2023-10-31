Home page World

The German Shani Louk is dead, presumably murdered by Hamas at a music festival. Roni Roman saw it all. What she describes is depressing.

Munich – Hamas struck with unbelievable brutality on October 7th. Among other things, the terrorists attacked a music festival on the edge of the Gaza Strip and murdered over 260 innocent people there. Since then, the war has been raging in Israel and more and more people are dying.

German Shani Louk (22) is dead – presumably murdered by Hamas at a festival in Israel

The German Shani Louk (22) was among the victims at the Supernova festival. For weeks it was said that Hamas had kidnapped the girl to the Gaza Strip, and on Monday there was news of her death. Her mother now assumes that everything was completely different: According to this, the terrorists probably killed Shani Louk at the festival.

A video circulated on the Internet shortly after the Hamas attack on the festival. It shows the 22-year-old in the back of a pickup truck. Her face against the floor, her legs twisted.

Eyewitness describes Shani Louk’s “final moments”: Hamas terrorists cheered and sang

Shani was no longer alive by then, says Roni Roman now. She is one of several eyewitnesses to the bloodbath. Her sister was kidnapped at the festival. In “hard but fair” she describes Shani Louk’s final moments. The ARD talk dealt with the question: “Can dying in the Middle East be stopped?”

Her description is depressing: “We saw her bleeding. We saw that she had a head injury. We saw these people around her being happy and cheering and singing that she was hurting. And it’s just unbelievable to realize that that was her last moment in this world.” When Roni finishes this sentence, she gasps loudly and has to shake herself.

Fear of hostages in the Gaza Strip: those affected do not want to lose hope

Roni felt the need to tell what the news of the young German’s death had done to her, she says. “I can imagine the feelings of her mother when she finds out that her daughter is dead.” But Roni doesn’t want to lose faith that her sister is still alive.

She clarifies: “I have no other choice. I just have to do everything I can to get her back.” She doesn’t know how her sister is doing or whether she’s injured. Time is running out. And Roni feels like not enough is being done for the hostages in the Gaza Strip. (moe)