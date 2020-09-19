There is a difference of 5 days between the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian. People believe that there is a connection between the two deaths. Those who have known the direction for years are not sure that the direction will end their life in this way. People are also accepting this principle in Sushant Singh Rajput case. However, many doctors are associating it with mental illness. In both these cases, many controversial theories are roaming.

Now, an eyewitness says that Disha Salian was raped in a flat in Malad on 8 June 2020. This alleged eyewitness told News Nation that he is also an actor and had reached Malad flat between 9 to 9.30 pm. He told the channel that for one hour the party went on well. After this, there was little doubt. He told that except the direction some people left the other two bedrooms and locked the inside.

Music is loud because no sound is heard

Eyewitnesses say that loud music was played in the party so that their voices are not heard. The man says that he was locked in the master bedroom, while Rohan Rai, his fiancee direction were in another room. After a while, these people were thrown out. Eyewitnesses further said that he is ready to testify before the investigating agencies. He said that he was surprised to see what happened outside.

Sushant Singh wanted to find out

Eyewitnesses said that Rohan Rai and his friend ran towards Bandra railway station after seeing Disha’s body and caught the first train to go to his house. He said that if the police wants, they can watch the CCTV of the railway station. He said that the theories that were being given about Disha’s death, Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to know what had happened to his manager. He was very sad because of this. He called his friends and expressed suspicion of murder.

