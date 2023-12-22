













Although fans of Eyeshield 21 They should be happy with such news, the sources are scarce to corroborate this information. The only information we have is that this new chapter will appear in the pages of the Shonen Jump magazine where the manga used to be serialized between 2002 and 2009.

It should be remembered that on June 5, 2023, with the help of Village Studio, it released an animated short dedicated to this series in which it was possible to see the protagonist Sena Kobayakawa again playing against the Ojo White Knights and in the end beating Shin Seijuro. who was his eternal rival in the series.

Art: Yusuke Murata

With that video came the announcement of a One Shot called Brain x Brave which would be coming out very soon. But we are already in December, the “soon” never came, although it does not sound crazy that it has to do with the publication in the Shonen Jump of January 2024.

Where can you watch Eyeshield 21?

Eyeshield 21 It turned out to be popular in Latin America in the 2000s thanks to the fact that it was brought to our region through the ZAZ channel, which was from the Multivisión pay cable system that eventually became Dish in Mexico.

You now have 2 options to watch it: the first is through Crunchyroll, but you will need a VPN to access the series, since the rights are only available for the United States. The other service is Anime Onegai which does have 145 episodes and would be the easiest method to enjoy it in Latin America.

What do you think of the probable return of Eyeshield 21? Are you excited to see a new story from Sena Kobayakawa and the Daimon Bats? Follow the conversation through our Discord.

