Who appears in the image is Sena Kobayakawa, the protagonist of the story who will return to action after more than 14 years of absence. Yes, it's been a long time since the end of the manga.

To participate in this new chapter of the manga Eyeshield 21 The creator of the story, Riichiro Inagaki, as well as his artist, Yusuke Murata, met again.

Since they finished the series, they both went on different paths. Inagaki worked with Boichi on Dr Stone and Murata with ONE to adapt One Punch Man.

According to the plan, the series will return on January 29, 2024, and at the moment its return is only confirmed for Japan.

Fountain: Shueisha.

Ideally, it will also be available in Manga Plus but for now Eyeshield 21 It does not have its respective page on this site. That's understandable because it ended long before this Shueisha manga portal existed.

The new chapter will comprise 55 pages, of which one of them will be in color. According to what Murata shared a while ago, the name of this chapter is 'BRAINxBRAVE' but it is not confirmed yet.

As previously seen, Murata is the most excited about the return of Eyeshield 21or at least that's what he has shown.

Through his Twitter account he spoke about it and even shared an animation to anticipate the return of the series.

Fountain: Shueisha.

What does seem unlikely is to see the return of the anime, although with 37 volumes published it is something that cannot be completely ruled out. There is still material that may well be adapted in the future.

