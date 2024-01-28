













Eyeshield 21: Continuation shows Sena playing in college









This One Shot will be found in issue 9 of Shonen Jump magazine and comes with 55 pages with color art and tells us the events that happen after the final volume of Eyeshield 21.

In this history, Sena Kobayakawa and his friends graduated from high school and now play college football and like in all good shonen, the characters continue fighting for their dreams and pride.

What seems curious is that the video that Yusuke Murata – also in charge of the art of the One Punch Man manga – published on his X account in mid-2023, has now been released on Jump's YouTube channel.

On the other hand, those who use the Line application, which is like WhatsApp but with a different efficiency, will see new stickers from this anime for a limited time.

What is Eyeshield 21 about?

Eyeshield 21 It is a story that was first published in July 2002 until June 2009 in the pages of Shonen Jump magazine and in 37 volumes.

The story revolves around a shy high school student named Sena Kobayakawa who develops the ability to run very fast in order to escape from those who abuse him.

One day, Hiruma, the captain of Daimon's Devil Bats team, sees how fast Sena can be and forces him to play football and thus become “Eyeshield 21” in order to hide his “true identity.”

This manga received an anime adaptation that had 145 episodes and covered a good part of the original story.

