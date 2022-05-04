Two visitors are looking at paintings in one of the art exhibitions held within the Venice Biennale currently organized in Italy. One of them stood in front of “The Cradle of the Witch,” a small painting of the surrealist art of the late Algerian artist “Baya Mohieldin” (1931-1998). The return of the Venice Biennale is another indication of the return of life to normal in Italy after two years during which the most famous Biennale in the world stopped due to the “pandemic” and the consequent health closure. The current edition of the Venice Biennale was characterized by unprecedented female participation, and perhaps for this reason his main metaphor for this year was the eyes, which represented a common feature of most of the artworks displayed in it. (Image via The New York Times)