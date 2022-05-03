Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 00:24



‘Eyes of a dream’ is the title of the work created by Cristóbal Gabarrón in the second edition of ‘Ámbito’, held at the Visva Bharati University’s Kala Bhavana campus in Santiniketan, thanks to the Gabarrón and Casa de India. ‘Ámbito’ is an international artistic proposal, conceived by the artist from Muleño, whose first edition began in the city of Mula on February 26. The next edition will be held in Germany on June 18 at the Bei Wu Sculpture Park in Wesenberg (Germany), in September in New York (USA), in October in Gozo (Malta), in November in El-Bahnasa (Egypt) and in December in Kathmandu (Nepal).