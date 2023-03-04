GWhen it comes to securing a house or apartment with a surveillance camera, there are complicated and powerful solutions or particularly simple ones. A lot of effort brings more. For example, it is possible for a geofence to recognize family members, automatically deactivate the alarm system and switch on the lighting on paths and in the house. However, this requires equipment that not everyone wants to buy, set up and maintain.

A colleague’s household has had a 360-degree indoor camera from Bosch for a long time. It has several advantages: As the name suggests, the camera eye can be rotated, it follows movements, and you can quickly capture the entire room with an all-round view. A cleverly designed detail ensures privacy: With a push of a button on the upper camera unit, the optics are motor-driven and retract into the housing. This mechanically ensures that no one is spying on without authorisation. The camera is still available for a recommended price of 250 euros. Bosch has now sent us two copies of the successor, it is more compact, is called Eyes Indoor Camera II and costs 260 euros. One device stopped working after a few days. The other went wonderfully.