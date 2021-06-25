Which are the best products to lengthen the eyelashes that we can use every day for an effective, safe and long-lasting treatment? False eyelashes have tired us. We often notice that they are not natural, applying the glue is not easy in some cases and we would prefer to have thick eyelashes without having to resort to tricks or tricks.

Lashes may not always be as beautiful and healthy as we would like. Just like it happens for the hair, even the eyelashes occasionally fall out: it seems we lose 6 to 7 a day, naturally and normally. However, if we notice that the density and strength are no longer what they used to be, the causes could be many.

Maybe we suffer from food and nutritional deficiencies, in particular of vitamins of groups A, B, C, E, of proteins, omega 3, magnesium iron. Or our body is going through hormonal revolutions, caused by pregnancy or the thyroid, which put a strain on their growth. Maybe we use the wrong trick or we don’t take makeup off the evening. Or we suffer from some diseases such as alopecia areata or blepharitis.

Fortunately, there are many natural remedies and products that we can also purchase on offer on Amazon which can help us pamper our lashes. Day after day. Also remembering to take care of nutrition and skin care.

Orolash eyelash serum

Amazon photo

Orolash eyelash serum helps make them longer, fuller, healthier with just a few treatments. We are talking about an official product of Hair Model Agency UK London, with a effective and fast-acting natural formula and ultra safe, ophthalmologically tested. The serum gives visible effects already after 14 days of applications, with 43% faster results and 34% longer lasting than other similar serums.

The product is made with Peptid3D formula which nourishes the hair follicles and ocular epidermis, stimulating growth and regeneration. The ingredients contained are a rich source of Vitamin A and Vitamin E, useful for thicker lashes. Natural and high quality ingredients, with no contraindications such as burning or irritation.

THE components of what is among the best products to lengthen the eyelashes are the Isatis tinctoria seed extract, the Oenothera biennis seed extract, the Terminalia chebula extract, the Polygonum Multiflorum root extract, the Camelina sativa seed extract, the Corallina Officinalis extract, the Norbimatoprost.

Products to lengthen the eyelashes: organic castor oil

Amazon photo

Did you know that castor oil is it a cure-all for having more beautiful and fuller eyelashes immediately? Luckyfine is a brand that naturally takes care of our beauty and presents Luckyfine Bioactive Pure Castor Oil, a natural and organic oil able to regrow eyelashes and eyebrows faster and safer.

The growth serum contains organically grown castor oil. And then cold pressed, 100% pure, with no added preservatives. This will make it easier to absorb the eyelashes and eyebrows, to stimulate the birth and growth of hair in this part of the body. Plus you can also use it as natural moisturizer able to immediately give health and beauty to the skin. And it is also useful against the hair loss or in case of dry and fragile hair, dry scalp, dandruff.

It can apply directly to the eyebrows in small quantities before bedtime. And the results are already visible within two weeks. The bottle is equipped with a handy brush for easier application.

L’olash set for eyelashes

Amazon photo

The L’olash kit for the eyelashes it contains everything you need for a treatment professional simple to use at home and with quickly visible results. Ideal for those who want to get volume without using false lashes, extensions, eyelash curlers or mascara. The technology used allows the lashes to curl well, lengthening them and making them appear longer and thicker, so as to open the gaze and make the eye look bigger, even without resorting to make-up every time.

There formula is of high quality and it is tested, so it is safe and effective, as it was developed by professional pharmacologists. And you can use it at home as in a beauty salon. The kit includes a permanent lotion, a fixing lotion, a nourishing lotion, a cleanser, an eyelash glue, 5 silicone pads, 3 Y applicators, 10 micro brushes, 5 cosmetic patches, 10 pipe cleaners.

The package contains 10 applications and has a duration of 6 months from its opening, if stored correctly in a cool and dry place. Before applying the kit, read the instructions carefully, removing any contact lenses and carefully following the 9 steps listed in user manual.

Orphica Realash Strengthening Eyelash Serum

Amazon photo

The strengthening serum for eyelashes signed Realash is a professional treatment to be done comfortably at home. To have more volume and length to the lashes and improve their appearance and health, protecting them from fragility. The enhancer should be used once a day, after removing make-up and having prepared the skin for the night. It is applied on the root of the upper lashes with the eyes closed to distribute the product well even on the lower line.

There advanced Realash formula helps the natural growth of eyelashes and strengthens them from the root, also preventing them from falling out. Visible results already after 30 days, even if you will notice the difference a long time ago: after a couple of weeks they will be stronger, healthier, nourished.

There special formula and applicator allows a quick and fast treatment, for a kit that contains everything you need for at least 3 months of treatment. After passing the brush on the eyelashes you will immediately notice an incredible result. Remember that a small amount is enough, to be applied as if it were an eyeliner.

Kaay Lash Advanced Serum for longer lashes

Amazon photo

Easy to apply like a normal one mascara, as effective as a treatment of a beauty salon. Kaay Lash Advanced Serum is a product to lengthen the eyelashes practical to always keep at hand, to ensure a deeper look and doe eyes with a natural effect, without resorting to false eyelashes or extensions.

The advanced formulation serum In just two weeks, it promises to achieve 46.26% longer and stronger lashes, while in 28 days, according to clinical tests, lashes will be 66.39% fuller and stronger. After 42 days of treatment, however, the results are simply exceptional, with a 73% improvement in density, strength and length, thanks to the active principles that work safely and naturally. After two months of treatment with this advanced serum, eyelashes will no longer be brittle: 91% noticed eyelashes more beautiful to look at.

The product contains a dermatologically tested formula and high quality ingredients. Kaay Lash does not use preservatives, parabens, aromatic substances and silicone. And its products are cruelty free, not tested on animals. Let’s take this into consideration when buying a cosmetic.

Which product do you prefer to always have very long lashes? What are the products to extend the eyelashes that you trust the most and which you can no longer do without?