Glasses: a nightmare for young and old who have neither which frame to choose, nor who to trust. There are many on the market and very often one is undecided, especially compared to the proposed quality-price from the optician or website. All the more reason, for children, the quality of eyeglasses must be excellent so as not to have further problems in the future. But which ones can work and which ones should be avoided?

“It’s the fault of the hours spent in front of PCs, smartphones and tablets, but also of the little free time that children spend outdoors. Natural light is a kind of medicine; scientific studies have shown that it helps prevent myopia, astigmatism and hyperopia, the visual defects that most often affect the under 14 “ commented Dr. Antonino Romanzo, ophthalmologist at the pediatric hospital Infant Jesus of Rome.

In a child, one sees immediately when there is something wrong with the sight, as it is more likely to squint or close them to try to focus. Obviously, always contact a specialist, especially with periodic preventive checks; even if the child does not have the symptoms listed, he may need to a little trick without you knowing anything.

Eyeglasses: what do you need to start from?

The first thing to look at is the frame; it seems strange, as many move mainly towards the lenses that must be good and of quality, but also the frame plays its role within the general picture. In fact, fit perfectly without slipping on the nose and must not tighten. This way the baby will not be inclined to take them off frequently, thus nullifying the primary function of the object itself. This is because visual stress is activated which can lead to a rapid deterioration of vision and, consequently, to a change of the lenses, especially if the child is nearsighted.

Beyond that, the baby may experience redness of the eyes, burning or frequent headache caused by the lack of eyeglasses worn correctly. The material also plays its part, as a frame that is too heavy could be counterproductive. The best material for a baby is siliconeable to withstand strong blows, perhaps caused by an involuntary fall, e featuring a final curl to the temples that make them firm to the face.

In this way the pain will be non-existent and the child will feel like he is not wearing eyeglasses. Furthermore, it is essential that the glasses do not have sharp corners as often happens in adult models; the silicone must cover all corners of the lenses, in order to allow greater safety also for the wearer. In this way the child will be able to touch the eyeglasses without problems, in addition to the fact that in the event of an accident he will be more protected.

Eyeglasses: and the lenses?

Well, let’s get to the lenses that don’t have to be bigger than normal; a lens that is too large could be counterproductive, contrary to what one might imagine, and this is not good. Eyeglasses for children, as for adults, they must have the correct size to allow a good view of the field of view. Excellent ones square or elongatedespecially for those who are nearsighted or astigmatized, while the round ones are perfect for those suffering from hyperopia.

As this is a guide to children’s eyeglasses, it is essential to think about their daily or future behavior; even the quietest child can have an eventful day, which is all the more reason to turn to lenses created with unbreakable, lightweight materialmaybe with anti-scratch treatment so as not to cancel their corrective function. There are many models of this kind on the market, which also offer protection from the blue light of the screens and from the ultraviolet light of the sun.

All this becomes fundamental, however, if it comes involved the child in the choice of eyeglasses to buy; for him it will have to be a game, especially for those who are reluctant to wear them. Especially during the time of maintenance, which is often forgotten even by adults. Don’t forget that dirty eyeglasses could inexorably worsen your vision and lead to a sudden change of lenses.