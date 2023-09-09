Eyeglasses | The research review draws together the blue light lenses of the screen, and the result is “quite overwhelming”

“People should be aware of these findings when deciding whether to buy these glasses.”

Optical shops offer blue light filtering lenses to new eyeglass buyers today. They are meant to protect the eyes from the strain that the extensive use of digital devices can cause.

Blue light is also believed to affect falling asleep and sleep.

Blue light glasses are also marketed to people whose vision does not need correction. Glasses equipped without strengths are designed specifically for filtering blue light.

But are blue light glasses really beneficial for eye health?

Probably not, says the freshman Cochrane Research Review. Cochrane reviews, which are considered reliable, gather together the best research evidence that has been obtained so far on a medical question.

Out of the blue light-filtering glasses probably have no effect on the strain on the eyes caused by the use of digital devices or on the quality of sleep, the review sums up.

It also found no evidence that blue light-enhanced lenses protect the retina from light damage. The retina at the bottom of the eye converts light information into electrical signals for the brain.

The review examines 17 previously published randomized controlled trials. In them, the test subjects are randomly divided into groups that have been assigned different actions and the results between the groups have been compared.

The included studies had evaluated the effects of short-term use of blue light glasses from one day to five weeks.

Blue light filtering glasses are possibly not helpful for eye strain when using a computer, when they were compared to glasses without this feature, the review states.

The effects related to sleep quality remained unclear. For example, none of the studies examined in the review investigated whether the use of blue light glasses is connected to the levels of the sleep-promoting hormone melatonin.

Some individual studies have also reported that the use of blue light glasses is associated with adverse effects, such as headaches, depressive symptoms, low mood or discomfort in wearing the glasses.

However, similar effects have also been associated with glasses that do not have blue light filtering.

The review found no consistent evidence that blue light glasses have adverse effects.

Based on the current display, blue light glasses don’t seem to be useful, but they don’t hurt either.

The certainty of the screen remained limited due to the quality of the research conducted on the subject, states the team consisting of researchers from the Australian universities of Melbourne and Monash and City University of London. There are also quite a few studies, and high-quality and large clinical studies would be needed on the subject.

“Our findings do not support prescribing blue light filtering lenses for the general population,” Prof Laura Downie The University of Melbourne pulls the results together in the bulletin.

“People should be aware of these findings when deciding whether to buy these glasses.”

The content provided by a mobile phone is easily more refreshing than the blue light transmitted from it.

We get blue light from both natural light and artificial light sources such as cell phones and computer screens.

According to the researchers who did the review, the amount of blue light we get from artificial light sources is only about a thousandth of what we get from bright daylight. In addition, blue light glasses often filter only about 10–25 percent of blue light.

“This review is quite overwhelming,” says the Oxford University professor Andrew Przybylski by collecting expert opinions on the Science Media Center website. He did not participate in the study.

Display there is a bit of controversy about the effectiveness of glasses that filter blue light, says the research professor Timo Partonen From the Institute of Health and Welfare at THL.

It is known that white light enriched in blue wavelength ranges is refreshing.

“If you spend more than two hours continuously in front of a smartphone or computer screen quite close to going to sleep, it starts to have a negative impact on falling asleep,” says Partonen.

In order for the blue light to disturb your sleep, you have to spend quite a long time in front of the screen listening to one song, especially before going to bed.

“The content that a person follows refreshes more than the blue wavelength ranges of light. A person is able to activate his brain by constantly focusing his attention on some content,” notes Partonen.

“If a person constantly refreshes himself with what he’s doing, it makes it difficult to fall asleep, even if you use blue light filtering glasses that filter out blue wavelengths from the light entering the eye.”

