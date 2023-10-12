The BNNVARA program Eyeballs, a popular drama series about parents with teenagers, won the Golden Televizier Ring for best television program on Thursday with 39 percent of the votes. During the gala in the Royal Theater Carré in Amsterdam, the program received more votes than B&B Full of love (RTL) and The Orange Summer (SBS). It was the first time Eyeballs was nominated for the most important Dutch television award.

The Televizier Star for best presenter went to Hélène Hendriks. The presenter had been nominated before, in 2021, but won the audience award for the first time this year. She competed against André van Duin and Raven van Dorst. Hendriks’ talk show, The Orange Summerwas also nominated for the Golden Televizier Ring.

The Televizier-Ring Acteur, awarded by State Secretary Gunay Uslu (D66) of Culture and Media, went to GTST-actress Bertrie Wierenga. She competed against Kim van Kooten and Robert de Hoog. The young winner of the evening who can take home the Televizier-Ring Talent is Noa Vahle (23). Linda de Mol’s daughter thanked her mother in her speech after the ceremony. “Thank you for the wheelbarrow. I’ll only make it once myself.”

Also read: Thanks to Oogappels, ‘unknown pearl’ Amersfoort is becoming better known again

