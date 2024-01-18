«Several – explains Francesco Bandello, professor of Ophthalmology and director of the Ophthalmology Clinic of the Vita e Salute University of San Raffaele in Milan –. First of all, it is necessary to divide the tumors of the ocular adnexa (eyelids and conjunctiva) from the intraocular ones. The most frequent eyelid tumors are i basal cell carcinomas affecting the skin of the eyelids. In the conjunctiva, however, they can occur lymphomas, melanomas and squamous carcinomas. Finally, the most frequent primary intraocular tumors are uveal melanoma and lymphoma in adults and retinoblastoma in children.”