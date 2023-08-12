The Embassy of USA in Colombia drew the attention of those who wish to obtain their visa to travel to that country, because due to a specific error they are “spoiling” the process.

“This creates delays not only in their process, but in that of thousands of people,” said a consular agent.

This is the photo attached to the DS-160 formin which they fill out their personal data -such as full name, country of origin, nationality, country of residence- and specify the reason for traveling to the United States -how they will pay for the trip, where they will stay and more-.

“We have noticed that the information and photos provided in many applications we receive do not meet the necessary requirements for a visa,” he added.

Photo Specifications for Visa Form DS-160

The Embassy detailed what are the specifications that the image must have when it is uploaded to the platform. If you do not comply, you will receive a negative response to the procedure:

– The photograph file type must be JPEG. Check it very well when you are going to attach it.

– They do not serve selfies or homemade photos. The photo must be taken on a white background.

– The size should be 5 centimeters x 5 centimeters.

– The image must be recent, that is, taken less than six months ago.

– You cannot wear a uniform or glasses. “You must have a clear face with a natural expression,” the consular agent recommended.

– Also, keep in mind that the image must be printed on photographic paper with excellent resolution, since it must be presented at the face-to-face appointment. To do this, they advised to paste it with a quote on the first page of the passport.

The authorities, likewise, ask citizens to be very clear about the information contained in their passport and resume when they are filling out the form.

How much does the visa to the United States cost?

For this 2023, Colombians must pay more to access the document. The rates are:

– B1/B2 visa: $185.

– H, L, O, P, Q and R visas -temporary workers, transfers between companies, people with extraordinary abilities, athletes, cultural exchange and religious workers, respectively-: 205 dollars.

– E visas -for merchants or investors-: 315 dollars.

The B2 visa that is intended for tourism, one of the most requested, is around 732 thousand Colombian pesos, with change to August 11, 2023.

How is the elimination of visa for Colombians going?

Colombian ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo, when he arrived in the United States, raised the initiative, with which he seeks for the country to access the visa waiver program, or Visa Waiver Program (VWP, for its acronym in English).

Francisco Palmieri, ambassador (e) of the United States in Colombia. Photo: Embassy of the United States in Colombia / iStock

About, the ambassador (e) of the United States in Colombia, Francisco Palmieri, highlighted the efforts that his colleague has made: “He has been very successful with this approach.”

“I think that in the next few weeks we are going to start a dialogue on consular matters and that issue (the visa waiver) is something that he has insisted that we discuss. There will be discussions of that,” he added on W Radio.

As Murillo explained, the process to eliminate the visa can take years. “But it cannot be set aside. Sooner or later (it will be achieved), Colombian tourists deserve visa exemption,” he said in a past talk with EL TIEMPO.

