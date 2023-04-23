Technology advances, yes, as well as cybercriminals they seek to be more and more innovative to get their way, and having their way in these times means steal bank and social media accounts, as well as steal personal data.

Under this framework, a dangerous virus has recently been detected that has the ability to steal chats from the WhatsApp instant messaging application, as well as steal money and other intimate information.

According to the medium Weekthe presence of this malicious virtual program has been detected in several Latin American countriesmanaging to infect user devices in order to take screenshots and steal passwords.

We recommend you

It has been detailed that, after stealing the personal information of their victims, the infected programs send the information of these viruses to the team of cyber criminals.

This is how the team Eseta company specialized in cybersecurity, was able to identify that the shipment of these software with viruses is sent through a series of false emails.

It has emerged that criminals use the impersonation of a recognized brand in the emails they send, attaching a compressed file to the message that hides the infected program.

The expert team’s alert indicates that criminals, posing as a courier and parcel company, they communicate to the person that a problem occurred with the shipment of a package that the person should receiveTherefore, the message asks you to download the file attached to the email, so that the user’s address is corrected and, thus, that the delivery process is positive.

Whoever follows the instructions given by cybercriminals to the letter, will proceed to download their device a file with the extension .jpg.xxe, so the malware will immediately begin to infect the device, be it a cell phone, tablet or computer. Once the person unzips the document, and then tries to open it, the “AgentTesla” Trojan virus will attack the device.

Being a trojan With the ability to steal information, Eset points out that the following are some of its more dangerous abilities:

Take screenshots, so you can take screenshots of all your apps, including WhatsApp.

Obtain the keys saved in different web browsers or apps installed on the device.

Register keystrokes, thus being able to obtain different passwords from different platforms.

Steal information from the victim’s computer.

Given this, to avoid falling into these types of cybercriminal traps, it is recommended, first of all, keep the electronic equipment updated, while it must be borne in mind that the famous parcel company never sends emails to ask its customers to correct the information of a shipment.

Finally, it is always best to avoid downloading files or entering a link that is added to emails, so it will always be better to contact the company directly, either by their official telephone numbers or by going to the branch.