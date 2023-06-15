In Mexico, despite not yet having entered summer itself, the high temperatures They have already been felt, practically, throughout the national territory. However, it should be borne in mind that not only we suffer the consequences, but also our smart cell phones, which is why we will give you some tips for when your smartphone gets hot.

First of all, it must be recognized that, despite the fact that they are quite small, the smartphone They have become one of the most indispensable devices for humanity today.

Due to the importance that cell phones have today in people’s lives, due to the many things that can be done with them, it is extremely relevant. Know the care that should be given.

In this sense, taking into account the intense heat wave that Mexico is going through at the moment, it is not a bad thing to remember that not only our skin can get hot, but also smartphones.

It is in this way that, although it may be hard for you to believe, the high temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius end affecting the operation of cell phonessince these devices should not be more than 35 degrees Celsius.

However, keep in mind that there are certain “natural” situations in which smartphones can get hot, such as the following:

first time setup

Cell phone charges wirelessly

Apps that require intensive use of the processor are used

High quality videos are transmitted

Outside of the above situations, phones getting hot can cause your behavior change or may also decrease the capacity of your battery. If your smartphone exceeds the usual temperaturewe recommend the following: