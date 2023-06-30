The Tax Administration Service (SAT) considers income all those returns that are obtained from any investmentTherefore, they are subject to taxes that must be paid, therefore, the agency urged those who invest in CETES to declare.

The interest generated by your investments is considered income and, therefore, are taxablelike any other income, which must be paid.

According to the Mexican tax authorities, It is an obligation that taxpayers who submit such information in their annual returnregardless of whether it is a physical or legal person, so investors must declare the interest from financial institutions in this way:

First you must register under the corresponding tax regime, which is “Interest Income”.

Subsequently, the platform that you use to invest in CETES will keep a percentage of your invested money, not of the profit. Said percentage varies each year, being 0.15% this year.

Take into account that, in the case of fixed income instruments such as Cetes, Tax withholding is done automatically on the invested capitalHowever, this withholding is provisional and does not constitute the final tax, but you must still submit your annual return to pay the Income Tax (ISR) on the real interest obtained.

For example, if you invest 100,000 pesos in Cetes, you will withhold 0.15%, that is, 150 pesos, however, remember that this is a provisional withholding, not the final tax, so you must submit your annual return to Calculate and pay the ISR on the actual interest earned.

What are the Cetes?

The Federal Treasury Certificates (CETES) are a fixed-income government investment instrument, which consists of the investor will receive the agreed returns (the total profit or profit of the investment) at the end of the term.

It should be noted that it is a very safe instrument, but with low yields. However, what few people know is that the profits obtained in any investment, including CETES, must be accounted for before the SAT.