Here are the alarm bells that require medical supervision because some pathologies can lead to total or partial loss of vision

Eyesight is a very precious asset that must be protected. Prevention is always the most effective weapon, but sometimes it can happen that you have sudden disturbances that it is essential not to underestimate.

What are the eye problems that require urgent intervention?



In general we speak of eye emergencies/urgencies in the presence of pathologies or events that could lead to a partial or complete loss of vision, in a time span ranging from a few hours to a few days – he said John Staurenghi, director of the University Eye Clinic of the Sacco Hospital in Milan and full professor of Diseases of the visual system at the University of Milan -. A perforating trauma to the eyeas well as eye contact with a caustic chemical These are situations that require immediate treatment. But there are also some pathologies that can manifest themselves, in a more or less striking way, with a series of manifestations that absolutely must not be underestimated. the case for example of acute glaucomagiant cell arteritis, endophthalmitis and retinal detachment

What are the main signs and symptoms?



Blurred vision may not require an urgent check-up in the emergency room but an eye examination within 24-72 hours. However if it accompanied by pain around the eye or frontal, with red eye, nausea and possible vomiting then it is necessary to go to the emergency room urgently: it could in fact be indicative of a case of acute glaucoma. Often the symptoms do not suggest an eye problem, but the associated loss of vision is an important sign. In an elderly person the sudden loss of vision often accompanied by the involvement of the other eye with an interval from the first to the second of even only 72 hours, with pain when chewing or headache and a sense of soreness in the temple area, must make you think aboutHorton's giant cell arteritis leading to blindness with no possibility of recovery. Immediate cortisone therapy can limit vision loss. If you have a decrease in vision with pain and redness of the eye between 2 and 7 days after surgery or after an intravitreal injection of drugs for retinal pathologies, you need to go immediately to the Emergency Department: it could be a endophthalmitisan infection inside the eye that needs immediate treatment.

What other manifestations should not be overlooked?



A close eye visit is important even in the presence of symptoms such as vision of distorted linespossible indicator of complications of age-related macular degenerationas well as the vision of the so-called “flying flies

” (dark shadows that move with the eyes) and flashes of light in non-central areas. These last signs of alterations of the vitreous body and of tractions of the same on the retina, and which therefore could also be a sign of an onset of retinal detachment, even more so if one associates the more worrying vision of a dark area, like a sort of black curtain, in the field of vision. Precisely for this reason, an eye check within 24 hours is important. The same approach applies to contact lens wearers if they notice blurred vision with pain and redness.