It is very simple that as our age increases, our eyes start getting weaker. The reason for this is wrinkles of the eyelids, shrinking of the retina and weakening of the muscles of the eyes. Also, there are diseases like cataract, which damage the health of the eyes with increasing age.

These are all natural causes. Whereas we have become our own enemies in the name of living in the techno world… mobile screens that keep staring for a long time without blinking an eyelid. In such a situation, the health of the eyes is falling very fast with increasing age. Know here about the diseases related to aging eye and their treatment …

Dry eyes

-While we watch mobiles, laptops, computers and TV, we blink our eyelashes less than usual. Because of this, our eye glands dry up and it starts to look like something is gritty in the eyes. While nothing really happens. These problems occur due to the drying of the tear gland …

– Eye irritation

– Blurry

Headache due to weak eyesight

– Eyes are red

Failure to bear the light

Problems like not opening eyes in natural light start happening.

Why eyes become red, know the reason

Constant tears

-The tubes in our eyes, where tears are formed, if there is swelling due to any reason, then these tears do not come out. These tubes are called tier ducts in medical language. In case of not getting out of the tier ducts, the tears start to accumulate in the compress bag.

-These tears that have accumulated in the eyes can become the cause of infection, due to which the problem of running water from the eyes constantly. It should be treated immediately by a doctor. Just do not use medicines from the medical store.

Presbyopia problem is very common

– Sometimes the problem of Presbyopia used to happen after the age of 40. But now it is also seen in teenagers. Our lifestyle, food and gadgets are most responsible for this.

– In this problem, the person has difficulty in reading and writing. If someone has difficulty in reading things nearby, then someone has trouble in reading distant things. These problems can be corrected through eye glasses, reading glasses and good diets.

Possible cataract treatment

cataracts

– In cataract, the patient appears blurred and stops appearing when the problem becomes more acute. Many times it is difficult to see and recognize objects in different light due to cataract. Because sometimes things appear two instead of one, sometimes the image is not clear.

-But cataract problem is possible by a general surgery. Therefore, you do not have to be troubled with this problem, rather you can get treatment for this disease by meeting an eye doctor.

Glaucoma problem

-Glucoma is a disease related to the eyes, whose initial symptoms cannot be clearly stated. The disease can also be genetic and can also be caused by increased levels of sugar. Sometimes, glaucoma is also caused due to the reaction of drugs. Doctors treat it based on the patient’s condition.

Eye protection is possible with glasses

Avoid these problems like this

-The best way to avoid these problems related to eye health is to reduce your screen time.

-When working on electronic gadgets, be sure to blink the eyelids, keep these gadgets at a certain distance from the eyes and use them.

– Wash eyes twice a day with clean and cold water. Sprinkle cold water in the eyes for 2 to 3 minutes.

– Keep the mouth full of water while bathing and soak the eyes for some time with water in the mug. During this, keep blinking eyelids continuously. This will relieve fatigue of the eyes and keep the light right.

-If you work on the screen for many hours, then keep in mind that during this time there is proper arrangement of lights so that the eyes are not affected.

Meet with an eye specialist and talk about a good eye drop, which will reduce the bad effect on your eyes from the screen and keep your eyes healthy for a long time.

There is a constant prickling in the eye, but nothing comes out when cleaned, this is the reason for the problem

If your eyes have become dry then remove the pain from these household tips