An oasis of talented people

The constant challenges the world faces, confirms the necessity of working to discover talented people and nurturing them, and providing opportunities for them.

Through this page … we shed light on the most promising talents that have been sponsored by the Emirates Gifted Association, hoping that publicizing them and their potential will contribute to helping those concerned to discover them and take care of their owners, and to provide the necessary incubators for their creativity, which will contribute to the future directions of the state, and achieve The aspirations of the leadership, for the UAE to be an incubator for innovation, innovators and talents, and perhaps this will be the start of new ideas that achieve these goals.

Aya Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi (16 years old), a young citizen, seeks to study medicine, and later specialize in plastic surgery, out of her desire to help those affected by accidents and wars, as well as people suffering from birth defects.

Al-Zaabi possesses skills that qualified her to be part of the health student leadership team of the Ministry of Education, such as training and knowledge transfer skills, in addition to communication, persuasion and leadership skills, in addition to having a positive and influential personality and a passion for the health aspect, and she has succeeded in reaching hard and diligent stages This qualifies her to be a “promising leader in the health field.”

The “healthy student leaders” is an initiative of the Ministry of Education, which aims to create promising leaders in the health field and build the personality of the student, and to promote the integrated growth of the student, through the development of tendencies, skills, attitudes, and healthy and positive practices, in addition to strengthening school and community communication channels within the framework of issues. Health, and identifying the most important health problems in the school, and counting them through conducting health research and developing solutions, and the possibility of their implementation, as well as investing leisure time in developing students’ knowledge and skills in the health aspect.

Al-Zaabi, an outstanding student in the 12th grade advanced, at Al-Shifa Bint Abdullah Secondary Education School, participated in the health camp of the “student health leaders” team with a group of students from different emirates of the country, to carry out health projects as a training nucleus for their classmates. And participation in dialogue sessions that discuss various themes in the health field, as well as practical workshops. The camp aims to discover and develop students’ capabilities in the health field, and translate this by activating the role of clubs and health days in their schools, in addition to implementing a number of educational and awareness activities related to health in general.

Al-Zaabi finds herself in the health field. She joined various teams and groups that contribute to building a healthy society that carries a health message to be one of the “influential people in society in a positive way”. She has participated in supporting breast cancer awareness campaigns for years, which made her think that this field should be Her choice in her major for the prospective university stage.

Al-Zaabi loves to participate in various activities and various initiatives, especially those related to volunteering, adventure and skill development, with successes, as she won the gold medal in 2020, and bronze in 2019, in the “Sheikh Sultan Award for Youth Energies”, launched by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah in 2019, which is the first of its kind in the region, and aims to refine the daily talents and skills, and strengthen the will of adolescents and youth in the UAE, by undertaking a challenge of various levels and multiple fields, including volunteering, adventure and skill And talent.

The award revolves around the merging of academic knowledge, talent, will and skills, through mental, physical and moral learning, with the aim of building a generation that possesses the capabilities that qualify it to meet various life requirements, and serve the community in social, cultural and material aspects, by activating the principle of an effective human being in society.

Al-Zaabi, who learned the game of fencing (a sheesh weapon), participated in the activities of the sports camps organized by the “Sharjah Girls Sajaya”, in the climbing peaks in the Shawka Valley in Ras Al-Khaimah in November 2018, and the Kalba camp in November 2019, as well as the camp in Ras Al-Khaimah in December From the same year.

Tour guide

Aya Al Zaabi obtained a tourist guide certificate in December 2019, as part of the activities of the “Hayyakum” tourism camp, which was organized by the “Sharjah Girls’ Sajas”, and in cooperation with the Sharjah Commercial and Tourism Development Authority, and she participated in tours for a variety of attractions In the emirate of Sharjah.

• Al-Zaabi, last year, participated in the health camp for the “Student Health Leadership” team.





