“The commitment to promote equitable development of the country, from North to South, is in the DNA of Forza Italia and is enhanced by the final text of the law thanks to the changes and commitments to the government proposed and approved by us”





“The centre-right emerged from the European elections refreshed and strengthened with very high and very successful voting percentages for Forza Italia, peaking in Sicily, the southernmost region of the country. I believe the attention of the president of the Calabria region Occhiuto is that of starting a rebalancing of the services provided to citizens between North and South and in this sense it is acceptable. The imbalance has in fact historically been the problem of Italy between the North and the South which has slowed down the development of the whole country”. Paolo Barelligroup leader of Forza Italia in the Chamber, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itcomments on Governor Occhiuto’s criticisms of the differentiated regional autonomy definitively approved yesterday by Montecitorio.

“Having said this, however, the text of the law on differentiated regional autonomy, thanks above all to the amendments by Forza Italia to Senate compared to the initial text and further clarifications with the agendas voted on Roomindicates that the rebalancing must take place through the comparison not of the historical expenditure of the essential levels of services, as was written in the initial text, but with respect to the standard costs of that service or that specific performance”, underlines the president of the blue deputies.

“The commitment to promote equitable development of the country, from North to South, is in DNA of Forza Italia and is enhanced by the final text of the law thanks to the changes and commitments to the government proposed and approved by us. Since the examination of the provision in the Senate we have addressed and guaranteed the key point, namely that the rebalancing between the various areas of the country must be a political commitment of the government and pursued with reference to the rebalancing shopping standard of services and not the historical one which has obviously always disadvantaged the South. The attention of President Occhiuto who loves his land with seriousness and passion is legitimate, but the law passed marks a positive path aimed at reversing the chronic gap existing between the North and the South of the country. And this is thanks to the changes and clarifications made by Forza Italia”, concludes Barelli.

Autonomy, Tajani: right reform, legitimate concerns

The one on differentiated autonomy is “a reform that goes in the right direction, there are legitimate concerns in the South of the country which, however, will be dispelled by the application of the agenda specifically to guarantee the South”. These “were presented by FI and approved by a large majority. They commit the government to always turn the spotlight on southern realities”. The deputy prime minister said it, Antonio Tajani, in Paris responding to reporters who asked him if the autonomy reform would split the country. “No, he doesn’t break it,” assured Tajani that he is in France for the Forum on Vaccine Sovereignty and Innovation.