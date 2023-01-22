When viewed from above, the Eye of the Sahara it looks just like a huge impact crater located in the middle of the sahara desert in mauritania, and with a diameter of 50 kilometers (about 30 miles), composed of a series of uniform ripples, this crater-like anomaly is actually entirely terrestrial.

This spectacular ancient geological formation was used in the 1960s by Gemini astronauts as a landmark, with geologists initially believing that the Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, was a huge impact crater. However, further study of the sedimentary rock that makes up the central dome dated the formation to the late Proterozoic, between 1 billion and 542 million years ago.

It is worth noting that some still believe the structure is actually remnants of the lost city of Atlantissince its circular shape is said to resemble the earth described by Plato, but here we are not in such surroundings as to take it for a laugh, or rather, it is not something to joke about.

It is likely that the structure was actually formed through a process called “folding”, creating what is called asymmetrical anticline.

Folding occurs when tectonic forces acting from both sides compress sedimentary rock: if the rock is cold and brittle it may fracture, but if it is hot enough, it will become a fold. The folds that form upwards are called anticlines, while the folds that form downwards are called synclines.

Other theories, scientific, on the origin of the Eye of the Sahara

However, in an article of 2014 published on Journal of African Earth Sciencesresearchers have proposed an entirely different explanation of eye formation.

The presence of volcanic rock is said to suggest evidence that molten rock was driven to the surface, causing the dome shape, before being eroded into the rings we see today, and the paper speculated that the separation of the supercontinent Pangea may have played a role in these volcanic formations and tectonic shifts.

The structure is a mixture of sedimentary and igneous rock, and erosion on the surface of the structure reveals fine-grained rhyolite and coarse crystalline gabbro rocks that have undergone hydrothermal weathering.

The rock types found across the rings erode at different rates, creating different colored patterns on the surface, with large, sharp-angled fragments of sedimentary rock called megabreccias adding to the swirling colored irregularities that make up the formation.

The center of the dome contains a kilometre-wide breccia-dolomitic limestone platform, ring dikes, and alkaline volcanic rock. The complex geological structure of the Eye of the Sahara has baffled and interested geologists since its discovery, and is still widely considered one of the most impressive geological features in the world.

As such, it became one of the top 100 geological heritage sites recognized by the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) in 2022.

Due to its massive size, the Eye of the Sahara is best viewed from great heights (preferably from space), so we’ll have to rely on satellite imagery for now to bask in all its glory.

