A team of independent developers, led by JackAsser of Booze Design, has dabbled in a feat that we don’t hesitate to describe as epic: converting Eye of the Beholder for Commodore 64 and release it for free for the community. The result is truly exceptional, both from a technical point of view and from a construction point of view, so much so that it astounded everyone a bit.

Every now and then we are pleased to point out companies like this, which involve old gaming systems, still alive in the heart of enthusiast niches. For Eye of the Beholder you can go to the official website and follow the instructions to download it. You can play it on real hardware (C64 or C128) or use an emulator if you want. Or you can just enjoy the idea that someone in 2022 has performed such a miracle for the old Commodore home computer.

For those unfamiliar with it, Eye of the Beholder is the first installment in a series of first-person role-playing games set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Developed by Westwood Studios, it is considered a classic of the genre, still loved and celebrated today in the retro gaming community.