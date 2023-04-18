The Mexico City Metro Collective Transportation System (STC) announced that it will stop its march for a few minutes this Wednesday, because it will participate in the National Drill 2023 which will take place on April 19 at 11:00 a.m.

Through social networks, the Metro reported that this Wednesday, April 19 the action protocol will apply corresponding to cases of earthquake, so it will stop its progress.

When the seismic alertat 11:00 a.m., the trains in circulation They will stop their march for three minutes.in accordance with the protocol of action of the Transportation area and the facilities will be reviewed.

Likewise, the organization recalled that in the Metro there are action protocols established for earthquake caseswhich must be followed by users.

It should be noted that the Metro network facilities are lower risk areas, so it is important that those who use them keep in mind what to do if an earthquake occurs.

The sound of seismic alert will sound in more than 13 thousand points of the CDMXin 27 thousand 796 speakersreported Juan Manuel García, general coordinator of the Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact Center (C5).

The earthquake drill will assume a magnitude 7.5 tremor, with its epicenter in Puebla – Veracruz, 30 kilometers southwest of Tierra Blanca and 300 kilometers from Mexico City, explained Myriam Urzúa.

This will be the action plan for the 2023 drill

11:00 The Seismic Alert is activated and the drill begins

11:00 Activation of internal civil protection protocols

11:01 The action protocol of the Seismic Emergency Plan is activated by detonating SMS messages

11:01 The initial assessment of damage begins through the overflight of Condors and C5 cameras

11:10 Mobilization of the members of the Emergency Committee

11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Pyramid structure report via SMS and WhatsApp groups

11:30 The Emergency Committee is installed in C5

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Presentation of reports

12:30 pm Simulation concludes and press conference begins