Have you felt lately that your boss does some things so that you are forced to resign? If you thought it was just your perception, the company could actually be wanting to dispense with your services but doesn’t know how to do it without breaking the lawbecause that would force her to pay you the corresponding amount.

It is in this context that a video has gone viral in which a lawyer talks about some of the toxic tactics that bosses carry out in companies as long as the collaborators resign.

It was through the TikTok social network where a netizen posted a video in which he revealed some of the practices carried out by toxic bosses to deceive workers and make them resign.

According to what was explained by a labor lawyer from San Diego, United StatesIn the viral clip, he has had to deal with cases where the bosses do everything to force their collaborators to resign without violating their labor rights.

“When a boss doesn’t have the guts to fire you because he knows his reason is illegal, he might use this trick instead. They’ll want you to quit so they can’t say they wrongfully fired you and they won’t have to pay unemployment,” he said.

In this sense, the litigant pointed out that this type of toxic bosses areand are in charge of making life “miserable” for the employeesso that this is the one who leaves the company, since there are no legal reasons for which they can do without their services.

This is how toxic bosses who want to make the worker quit can “add a lot of responsibilities” and “impossible expectations” to the employee in question, causing the person to feel so pressured that they end up leaving the job.

Given this, the lawyer urged workers who are going through a situation like this to keep a record with everything that their boss orders them to do. For this, he advised, he can send an email to the boss stating that the new responsibility entrusted to him is “impossible.”