It is common to have head and eye heaviness problems due to work fatigue and mental stress. But medicines cannot be eaten for everything … especially for those health-related problems, why should we eat medicines that we can overcome by adding some delicious things to our diet! Come, let us know how you can get rid of these problems by tasting and nutrition-rich methods …– We all definitely have lentils in our house at least once in a day. In this case, use curry leaves while adding tempering to the lentils. You can also use Khari Leaf in breakfast and dinner items.

Vitamin-A is found in abundance in curry leaves. This vitamin helps us to keep our eyes healthy, maintain retinal health and clean our visual ability.

Eye fatigue and head heaviness

Summer option

-Vitamin-A is the only vitamin that helps in keeping the eye veins and micro arteries flexible. Eating Amla in winter can be taken care of eyes health. But in summer, curry leaves can take care of eyes like amla.

Pineapple is very special

Along with curry leaves, pineapple (pineapple) also contains vitamin-A. In addition, vitamin-C is also abundant in it. Therefore, consumption of pineapple benefits the eyes in two ways.

-On one, the vitamin-A present in the pipel helps to strengthen the nerves of the eyes and keep the vision correct. On the other hand, vitamin-C present in it does not allow fat deposits in the arteries that transmit blood to the eyes.

How to remove head heaviness

These people must consume

Frozen fat in the blood reduces blood flow, and also makes the tissues hard. This affects the light of the eyes. While consuming pineapple, these problems do not come close. Therefore, if you spend hours on computer and mobile, then you must definitely eat curry leaves and pipal.

