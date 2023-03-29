Germany is designing a point system that measures the “potential” of possible migrants and workers who want to live in that countrysomething similar to what is already happening in Canada.

The objective of the first European economy is to attract more foreign workerscontrary to the rest of the European countries that seek to close their borders to immigration.

Faced with a severe shortage of skilled labor, Olaf Scholz’s German government presented this wednesday a bill that seeks to facilitate the obtaining of work visas for citizens from outside the European Union.

This new system would mean that it is no longer necessary to present an employment contract to settle in that country.

We will make sure we bring to the country the skilled workers our economy has desperately needed for years.

“We will make sure that we bring to the country the skilled workers that our economy has urgently needed for years,” said the interior minister, Nancy Faeser, to present the bill that still needs to be approved by parliamentarians.

The new system will “remove bureaucratic obstacles” and “will allow skilled workers to come to Germany quickly and be able to start” working, it added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

How many jobs does Germany need to fill?

The shortage of skilled workers has become a real problem. Two million jobs are currently vacant in Germany, when the generation of the sixties retires.

Due to the aging of the population, the job market will lose seven million people by 2035 if the government does nothing

Due to the aging of the population, the labor market will lose seven million people by 2035 if the government does nothing, according to a study by the Labor Market Research Institute (IAB).

Taking all sectors into account, 44% of German companies questioned by the institute say they were affected by the labor shortage in January.

Faced with this critical situation, Chancellor Scholz encourages workers not to retire early, while companies experience the increasing use of robots, such as in elderly care.

However, Scholz warned in Parliament at the beginning of the month that turning to the German population “will not be enough” to overcome the deficit.

A man walks near a Christmas tree in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Photo: DIVISEK EFE / EPA / MARTIN

The industrialists try to respond to the shortage and propose their own formations to attract foreigners.

The ArcelorMittal steel factory in the German city of Eisenhüttenstadt welcomes around fifty new apprentices each year, including foreigners.

This sector is one of the most affected by the shortage of qualified workers in the country. Proper training is important to prevent “young people from leaving us,” labor minister Hubertus Heil said during a recent visit to ArcelorMittal.

Appropriate training is important to prevent young people from leaving us

But it is very difficult to find candidates in eastern Germany, because of the lower income there compared to in the west and because there is also a more hostile reception.

Therefore, “We will also try to attract the workers we need by opening channels to legal immigration“said the minister.

The shortage may “affect important transition missions” in Germany towards “electromobility or renewable energy,” warned Achim Dercks, deputy director of the German Chambers of Commerce (DIHK), at the beginning of the year.

