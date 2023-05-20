If you have bank credit cards BBVA or Santander and you made purchases for months without interest, this information interests you, because it turns out that these banks they are canceling these operationswhich could affect your pocket and you could even end up in debt.

These banks can cancel the purchases made to months without interest and one of the main reasons is for delaying the timely payment of your card (at least making the minimum payment).

If the financial institution cancels your purchases in this modality, you will end up paying a lot more interestnot only for the purchases that you had for months, but for the debit balance that your account has.

Why do BBVA and Santander cancel interest-free monthly purchases?

Late on the payment date: You must be careful with the cut-off dates of your card and specifically the date and time that installment payments must be settled. Yes, the time is very important, since it is very common for online payment methods to have a time lag, that is, they do not pass immediately, so the time it takes for the payment to pass can be the cause of they cancel the promotion of months.

You must be careful with the cut-off dates of your card and specifically the date and time that installment payments must be settled. Yes, the time is very important, since it is very common for online payment methods to have a time lag, that is, they do not pass immediately, so the time it takes for the payment to pass can be the cause of they cancel the promotion of months. Falling behind in partial payments: If you fall behind in any monthly payment, they can cancel the months without interest and they will ask you for the total payment of what you have acquired. In this sense, it is very important that you always pay the monthly installments in a timely manner, so do not saturate your payment cards in installments since having months without excessive interest can cause you problems, in fact, specialists point out that the healthiest thing is to have 30% of your income in installment payments.

If you fall behind in any monthly payment, they can cancel the months without interest and they will ask you for the total payment of what you have acquired. In this sense, it is very important that you always pay the monthly installments in a timely manner, so do not saturate your payment cards in installments since having months without excessive interest can cause you problems, in fact, specialists point out that the healthiest thing is to have 30% of your income in installment payments. Failure to comply with the restrictions associated with the card: It is very important that you review the terms and conditions of the promotion, for example, if it is for certain cardholders or if it is for what they have just purchased the plastic. In this sense, always check the minimum purchase amounts to be able to enter the promotion, if your card applies or if the first payment will be deferred at certain times and you have to spend a certain amount before starting to pay.

You should also consider that if you do not cover at least the minimum payment before the payment deadline or your payment is made late, that is, after the payment deadline or you do not make it and if your payment is less to the minimum payment, the banks will cancel your purchases.

Recommendations of the Condusef

If you want to make purchases for months without interest, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF), which is dedicated to the protection and defense of the interests and rights of users before financial institutions, suggests that you take into consider the following recommendations:

Reason your purchase : Before purchasing a product, ask yourself if you really need it or if you only buy it because it is on sale. Remember that you are committing your future income.

: Before purchasing a product, ask yourself if you really need it or if you only buy it because it is on sale. Remember that you are committing your future income. Analyze if you can pay: make sure that you will be able to cover the monthly payments without the risk of defaulting and keep in mind what your ability to pay is.

make sure that you will be able to cover the monthly payments without the risk of defaulting and keep in mind what your ability to pay is. Compare prices: It is important to compare, because you will surely find different prices in each establishment, that will allow you to know if you would really pay the same price in months as if you bought it in cash.

It is important to compare, because you will surely find different prices in each establishment, that will allow you to know if you would really pay the same price in months as if you bought it in cash. Buy Durable Goods: Acquire assets whose benefits or useful life extend beyond the term of your debt, for example, appliances and computers. It is not recommended that you use this scheme for minor purchases, purchases that are going to be repeated the following month, such as groceries.

Acquire assets whose benefits or useful life extend beyond the term of your debt, for example, appliances and computers. It is not recommended that you use this scheme for minor purchases, purchases that are going to be repeated the following month, such as groceries. Pay on time: If you do not meet one of the monthly payments, the bank or the commercial store will charge you interest that you will have to pay.

If you do not meet one of the monthly payments, the bank or the commercial store will charge you interest that you will have to pay. Verify that the promotion is valid for you: When signing the voucher, make sure that the amount that appears is correct and that it matches the copy that the store gives you. You must also specify that the purchase was for months without interest.

When signing the voucher, make sure that the amount that appears is correct and that it matches the copy that the store gives you. You must also specify that the purchase was for months without interest. Settle your debt: you can settle the remaining amount of the promotion before the established term. In some banks you have to notify that you want to settle your debt, directly at the branch or by phone, otherwise any payment you make to your card will be taken as a credit balance and you will continue to be charged the monthly payment on promotions.

you can settle the remaining amount of the promotion before the established term. In some banks you have to notify that you want to settle your debt, directly at the branch or by phone, otherwise any payment you make to your card will be taken as a credit balance and you will continue to be charged the monthly payment on promotions. Do not over borrow: If you still have debts from the previous year, it is best not to make any more purchases and avoid any imbalance in your finances.