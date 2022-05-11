Officially the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have informed the public that officially the use of masks in airports and on board planes is no longer mandatory.

This update in the regulation of biosafety measures responds to the high percentages of the vaccinated population, combined with the natural immunity that has developed in many European citizens.

This has led to the lifting of more and more restrictions regarding self-care strategies in terms of contagion due to the covid-19 pandemic. However, they warn that the most effective way to prevent the transmission of the virus continues to be the use of face masks, so they continue to recommend their use even if their mandatory nature is eliminated.

Beginning the week of May 16, this update to biosafety protocols will go into effect. This is part of an effort to normalize flights and air traffic on the European continent.

If they are coughing and sneezing they should seriously consider wearing a mask."

For his part, the executive director of the EASA, Patrick Ky, strongly recommends that anyone who presents symptoms associated with covid-19 consider wearing a mask while traveling, for the sake of self-care and the protection of other passengers and crew members.

“Passengers should behave responsibly, if they are coughing and sneezing they should seriously consider wearing a mask,” Ky said at a conference in Berlin on May 11.

From the ECDC they reiterate the call to the citizens to recognize that distancing, constant hand washing and the use of face masks are the most effective in preventing disease transmission such as covid-19 and its variants.

In Western Europe, restrictions on the use of masks outdoors had already been lifted since February. Photo: EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

The same way, each airline will have variations in whether or not they adopt the mandatory use of masks on board aircraftsince there are flights between destinations where the determinations of their particular governments still require the use of masks in mass transport and closed spaces.



Passengers who have comorbidities or are especially vulnerable to contagion continue to be urged to wear a mask at all times, especially in places where many people transit.

