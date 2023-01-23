Today Ducati unveiled the Desmosedici GP23 that will compete in the next World Championship, but the curiosity of enthusiasts wasn’t just about the livery and technical details of the bike. Despite the spoiler from the Borgo Panigale site, it was not known for sure whether “Pecco” Bagnaia he would have chosen his 63 or the 1, the symbol of supremacy that only the reigning world champion can wear on the front fairing of the bike. The Piedmontese decided to take away the satisfaction of riding with the 1, abandoning his number. But only partially: he appears in small print at the base of the race number.

A choice that was certainly not suggested by a statistician or a superstitious. In the last 25 championships, in fact, only Mick Doohan he managed to win a 500/MotoGP championship with the number 1: it was 1998, the last season of the magical five-year period of victories with Honda, before the injury which – after months of suffering – forced him to retire. Since Doohan’s accident in Jerez ’99, a curse seems to have struck whoever takes the 1 on the track in the top MotoGP category. They tried first Alex Crivillé and Kenny roberts Jr. with poor results (respectively ninth in 2000 and 11th in 2001). After Valentino’s dominant five-year period Reds1 was back on track thanks to Nicky Haydenbut also the Kentucky Kid he came far from the placements that counted (eighth in 2007). So it was Casey’s turn stonerbut the Ducati rider went into crisis after the blow at Laguna Seca and surrendered to Rossi.

The last ones to try to win with number 1 on the track were Jorge Lorenzo and once again Stoner, respectively in 2011 and 2012, but both had to settle for a final podium finish. The rest is history composed by the Doctor, Marc Marquez, Joan Mir and Fabio Quartararo, champions who have decided to keep their number and not to race on the track with the 1. Now Bagnaia, a quarter of a century after Doohan, can finally reverse the trend.