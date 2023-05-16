Of Elena Meli

Those over 50, especially if diabetic, should have regular visits to check the retina and ward off diseases, such as maculopathy and retinopathy, which can lead to blindness. Online a self-assessment test

They can lead to vision lossbut they don’t show obvious signs until it becomes difficult to read, write, insert a key in the lock. Maculopathies and retinopathies are among the ocular pathologies most often responsible for blindnessin the under 65s for example diabetic retinopathy, connected to ocular alterations caused by high blood sugar, one of the main causes. Yet according to a survey by HeadLaVistaan online project to raise awareness on the prevention of retinopathies and maculopathies, half of those over 50 have never gone to the eye doctor for a check-up in the last two yearsa percentage that even rises to 54 percent among 55-64 year olds.

Regular checks are needed THE regular checkups they are the most suitable method of prevention, because retinal and macular disorders (the central part of the retina) are often not noticed until they are so serious as to give vision alterations that are impossible to ignore. People over 50 should go to the ophthalmologist regularly, because age is one of the risk factors for retinal diseases; the probability for increases exponentially if you suffer from diabetes, so much so that according to the World Health Organization (WHO) up to 35 percent of those with diabetes have retinal damage. Yet the TestaLaVista survey, for which data was collected from over 40 thousand Italians (of which 17 thousand over 55), revealed that 15 percent of those who have never gone to the ophthalmologist in the last two years are diabetic or do not rule out being diabetic . In short, there is very little attention to pathologies that can lead to loss of vision and that, as he points out Joseph Querquesophthalmologist of the Vita-Salute University, IRCSS San Raffaele of Milan, if identified and treated early could be kept under control with excellent results. See also "I have been taking psychiatric drugs for ten years, can I hope to get well?"

Online tests My invitation to 50-year-olds who have never had a complete eye exam do it as soon as possible. Your doctor will perform a thorough eye fundus examination and, if necessary, may perform an optical coherence tomography scanQuerques says. To understand if something is wrong you can at least run the online self-assessment test based on the observation of some images that I made available on the TestaLaVista project websitepromoted by the Macula Committee, the Association of Patients with Maculopathy and Retinopathy, and supported by AbbVie. Massimo Ligustropresident of the Macula Committee, explains: I strongly believe in this test, although it does not in any way replace the complete eye examination. Taking the test costs nothing, it is non-invasive and uncomplicated. A few minutes to understand if the eyes might need more accurate checks and be directed by an operator of the Macula Committee towards the best path of diagnosis and treatment. A minimal effort, in short, to save one’s sight. See also How often do you wash your pajamas? And the jeans? Proper hygiene (without going overboard)