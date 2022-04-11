EA young Olympic sailor from Tunisia died in a training accident. 17-year-old Eya Guezguez was sailing with her sister on Sunday when the twins’ boat capsized in strong winds, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on its website on Monday. Sister Sarra survived.

The Tunisian Olympic Committee CNOT said the accident happened during training “for regional and international competitions”. According to a report by the state news agency TAP, Guezguez was only 16 years old.

The twins competed in the 49er FX class at the Tokyo Olympics last year. They finished 21st and were apparently hoping to compete at the Paris 2024 games. IOC President Thomas Bach commented: “She was an inspiring talent and a role model for athletes of her generation.”