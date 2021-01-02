D.he Germans are afraid of financial hardship. Because the Corona crisis is now affecting many households, sometimes very sensitively. At the end of the pandemic year 2020, only every third German citizen described their own economic situation as positive.

There are as few as last in 2009, in the middle of the financial crisis at the time. This is shown by the annual survey on consumer sentiment by the consulting company EY, which WELT is exclusively available to.

And the outlook is anything but rosy: just 16 percent of the 1,000 or more consumers surveyed by telephone in November expect their financial situation to improve in 2021. It has never been less since the first survey in 2008.

“The pandemic and the massive economic downturn in the meantime have left their mark: There is a certain degree of uncertainty among German citizens, and more and more people are wondering how long their own job will be safe,” comments Ev Bangemann, Head of Retail and Consumer Goods EY.

In fact, worries about one’s own job are increasing – across all age and income groups. Only 35 percent of those surveyed consider their job to be “very safe” – which is a new low.

For comparison: in 2018, half of German citizens felt completely safe, in 2016 it was even two-thirds.

At least 52 percent still believe in the current survey that their job is “more secure”. “Rather unsure” or even “very unsure” are 13 percent in total, a similarly high value was last seen seven years ago.

The emerging fear of loss of income and job losses is also confirmed by the market researchers at GfK, who examine the consumer climate on a monthly basis and refer to the recent lockdown as referring to a “difficult phase” in their current January barometer.

The shutdown of public life means noticeably more short-time work due to closings. “And that leads to a loss of income for the employees affected,” says GfK expert Rolf Bürkl.

In addition, it is to be feared that even more companies will face the risk of bankruptcy. “But that increases the fear of losing a job and has a negative impact on income prospects.”

In any case, GfK does not see a rapid turnaround. And the EY survey also indicates great skepticism. Although at least a number of young people still expect a better personal financial situation in 2021, this group also includes young professionals whose wallets will inevitably grow.

With increasing age, however, the confidence wanes that one’s own economic situation will improve in 2021. And in the age groups 56 and over, the pessimists predominate.

There is also a dichotomy with regard to income classes: while high and high earners are above-average optimistic, the outlook for low earners is devastating.

Larger purchases have to wait

Behind this is a critical look at the economic situation. Only 20 percent of those surveyed expect the economic situation in Germany to improve in 2021, while one in three assumes it will deteriorate.

Especially since the vast majority of German citizens expect that the domestic economy will need several years to overcome the Corona crisis.

After all, 36 percent of consumers believe that a full recovery will not be possible until 2023 at the earliest. In view of this uncertain development, many households want to cut back in the coming months.

The EY study says that savings should be made primarily for larger individual purchases such as a car, kitchen or sofa, but also for entertainment electronics and renovation work in the house and apartment.

Consumers want to spend noticeably more money on food and clothing alone. When it comes to vacations, visits to restaurants and car trips, savings plans and planned increases in spending are in balance.

This is not good news for large parts of the retail sector, especially after many businesses have been hit because the all-important Christmas business has been canceled in some cases. The German Retail Association (HDE) is already expecting up to 50,000 bankruptcies in retail.

But there still seems to be hope for the battered industries. Because despite the poor prospects and expectations, the Germans will not let their joie de vivre be taken away.

After all, three out of four consumers are generally optimistic about the future in the medium to long term – with younger people (up to 45 years of age) being a little more confident than older people (from 56 years of age).

“The basic confidence of most German citizens cannot be emphasized enough,” says EY expert Bangemann, “because we can conclude from this how things will continue after the hard months of lockdown and ongoing restrictions ahead of us all.”

If the situation relaxes in the course of 2021 and more and more people are vaccinated, there will be a lot of catching up to do – and an immense demand for holidays, events and culture – but also for shopping experiences. “Until then, we have to hold out,” says Bangemann.

The Munich Ifo Institute sees it similarly. Their researchers assume that consumers have saved around 100 billion euros in the past few months due to failed trips or the forced waiver of restaurant visits.

And at least part of this backed-up purchasing power could flow into consumption in 2021 and bring some recovery. The basic requirement, however, seem to be nationwide vaccinations against the coronavirus – which, however, will likely take several months until the majority of the population is effectively protected.

At least the start is made. Vaccinations have been taking place in this country since December 27, but there is widespread skepticism about the active ingredient. According to a survey by the polling institute YouGov, 32 percent of respondents want to be immunized as quickly as possible.

Another 33 percent are also determined, but first want to wait and see possible consequences of the vaccination for others. 19 percent have decided against a vaccination, 16 percent are still undecided.

The results of the respondents in the EY survey fit in with this, according to which the fear of illness in relation to one’s own financial situation has skyrocketed.

According to this, 36 percent of German citizens are very afraid of a possible illness, with a further 44 percent it is still slight fears. Only 20 percent are carefree in this regard.

Only concern about environmental pollution is similarly high, at 75 percent in total. Only then will the cost of living rise by around 67 percent and energy prices and the economic slowdown in Germany by 67 percent each.

The refugee crisis in Europe, on the other hand, seems to be employing fewer and fewer people: this issue worries 56 percent of people in Germany – that’s nine percentage points less than a year ago.