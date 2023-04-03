BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s auditing regulator on Monday slapped a 500,000 euro fine on EY, the auditor of payment company Wirecard between 2016 and 2018, and banned the company from carrying out further audits of public interest companies. for two years.

EY said in an email that it had been informed by Apas, the regulator, that an investigation into the company had been completed, but that it had not been informed of the details of the decision.

Apas said in a statement that it imposed sanctions on the company responsible for auditing Wirecard and five individual auditors, without referring to EY by name. Wirecard’s annual report cites EY as an auditor for that period.

Wirecard filed for insolvency in June 2020, owing creditors nearly $4 billion, after disclosing a €1.9 billion shortfall in its accounts that EY said was the result of sophisticated global fraud.

The company, founded in 1999, started out processing payments for gambling and pornography sites before becoming a fintech star and a member of Germany’s DAX blue chip index.

Apas found violations of duties by the auditor in connection with the scandal, it said.

The decision prohibits the auditor from participating in bids for the audit of certain companies for two years, including all listed companies, as well as most of the financial sector, made up of banks and insurance companies.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz)