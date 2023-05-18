New business models and acceleration towards the energy transition, with consumer confidence at the centre: these are the challenges that characterize the current energy landscape and which must be faced in order to achieve the decarbonisation objectives. These are the main themes at the center of the‘EY Energy Summit 2023 – Energy Reset underway in Rome in the presence of representatives of the institutional and business world.

At the opening of the summit, Massimo Antonelli, CEO of EY in Italy and COO of EY Europe West, declared: “The energy transition, with its profound economic and social implications, has led to a complete rethinking of business models. Our country is pursuing a positive path to achieve the emission reduction and energy efficiency targets for 2030 as are our companies which have once again been able to navigate in non-linearity, reviewing their energy mix ahead of expectations ”.

“All of this – he underlines – trying not to lose consumer confidence, which is essential for a successful implementation of the transition and by continuing to invest in skills to ensure that the world of work responds to market needs”.

Notwithstanding that the energy sector has always experienced a certain volatility, the sector is undergoing a strong shock due to the impacts of geopolitical tensions which could also have effects in the medium to long term.

In this regard, Sergio Nicolini, Emeia energy sector leader at EY, adds: “In the next ten years, interconnections in European electricity grids will have to triple, the heat pumps installed in the world will have to quadruple and the global installed capacity of solar energy will increase by eight times. These numbers give us an idea of ​​the exponential magnitude of the change we are facing. To win the challenge it is necessary that the extended energy supply chain, which enables the path from the new distributed sources to the consumer, collaborate starting from the planning of the programs, up to the execution and operational management”.

Various factors have therefore made the national energy scenario the subject of a disruptive discontinuity. The interruption of gas supplies from Russia made it necessary to diversify the sources of imports since Italy was 40% dependent on the supply of this Russian energy source. The identification of alternatives to put in place and the related investments can only be oriented towards strategic, economically sustainable and efficient solutions in the short-medium and long term.