Expected to be the heart of the new Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra — here’s everything we know about it.

Samsung has officially announced the Exynos W1000 its first chip made with a 3-nanometer manufacturing process, destined to revolutionize the world of wearable devices. This new SoC (System-on-Chip) promises significantly higher performance than its predecessor, the Exynos W930.

A concentrate of power and innovation

The Exynos W1000 is equipped with a powerful 1.6GHz Cortex-A78 core and four 1.5GHz Cortex-A55 cores, providing a significant boost in single-core and multi-core performance. The Mali-G68 MP2 GPU ensures excellent graphics handling, supporting high-resolution displays of up to 960 x 540 pixels.

The CPU architecture of the new Exynos W1000

The chip also integrates LPDDR5 memory and 32GB of eMMC storage, thanks to package-on-package (ePOP) technology. In addition, the power management chip (PMIC) is integrated into the SoC, helping to improve the overall efficiency of the device.

Despite the performance increase, Samsung claims that the Exynos W1000 offers excellent heat dissipation and up to 3 days of battery life, thanks to the use of Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors and fan-out panel-level (FOPLP) packaging, as well as Frame Power Off (IFPO) and Ultra Under Drive (UUD) technologies for the GPU.

The new chip supports 4G LTE connectivity with speeds of up to 150 Mbps in download, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth with support for Bluetooth LE audio, NFC and the main satellite positioning systems (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and Beidou). It also supports 2.5D screens with Always on Display (AOD) functionality for better viewing of the dial.

Exynos W1000 Technical Specifications

CPU: Cortex-A78 1.6GHz Single-core + Cortex-A55 1.5GHz Quad-core

GPU: Mali-G68 MP2

Process: 3nm GAA

Display: qHD (960×540), 640*640

Modem: LTE Cat.4 150Mbps (DL) / Cat.5 75Mbps (UL)

GNSS: GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

PMIC: Integrated in SIP-ePoP package

Storage: eMMC 32GB

The announcement of the new seventh-generation Galaxy Watch is expected on July 10, during the Samsung Unpacked event. Those interested can register on the official event page to get a 50 euro discount and participate in the draw for one hundred Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 128GB Wi-Fi.

What do you expect from the new Exynos W1000 chip? Let us know in the comments below, while Samsung deals with the problems of the 3nm process for the new Exynos 2500.