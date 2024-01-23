The performance of the Samsung SoC challenges the supremacy of the industry leader, highlighting notable success in specific games.

Contrary to what early estimates tended to suggest, Exynos 2400 now seems worthy of competing effectively with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the current leader of Android SoCs.

Indeed, it even seems that Exynos has surprisingly managed to outperform its competitor in some specific contexts. Unlike previous generations, the gap between the new Samsung chip and the top of the range Qualcomm is practically imperceptible when it comes to video gamesto highlight the success of the work carried out by the Korean giant and AMD, which provides the RDNA 2 architecture for the Xclipse 940 GPU. The difference between the latter and the Adreno 750 GPU of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 seems to have disappeared, at least according to the first attempts at comparison in the field.

A significant example is given to us by the NL Tech channel, which evaluated the frame rate in some of the most demanding Android games on the European versions of Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Plus in a series of tests.

It should be noted that the former is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 worldwide, while the latter, when destined for the European market, hosts Exynos 2400 with Xclipse 940.

Even game The performance of the two chips on Genshin Impact manifested an identical frame rate The experiment was conducted using the function Game Boosters by Samsung, configuring the “Alternative Game Performance Management” to favor performance even at the cost of higher temperatures for the device. The results were obtained by trying some popular games chosen by the YouTuber who conducted the tests.

Both processors highlighted the ability to maintain high frame rates under challenging conditions, although some differences emerged between specific titles and scenarios. Particularly notable was the substantial parity in games like Genshin Impact (with around 60 FPS for both), PUBG Mobile (with “Smooth” settings, reaching around 90 FPS for both) and Fortnite (with around 90 FPS, with peaks of 70 FPS during some phases of the fights). The gap between the two SoCs emerged only on two occasions, and not always to the advantage of one of the two.

In the case of Call of Duty: Mobile, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 consistently maintained 120 FPS, while the Exynos 2400 stabilized at 60 FPS.

As for War Thunder Mobile however, the former fluctuated around 40 FPS, while the Samsung SoC reached around 100 FPS. In the latter case, the notable difference seems to be explained by ray tracing of Exynos.

As for Call of Duty, it cannot be ruled out that the SoC destined for Europe is not yet fully optimized, considering that it is still one of its first public “releases”.