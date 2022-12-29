With energy prices soaring in the aftermath of the Russo-Ukraine war, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced in September a plan that would require major oil, gas and coal companies to pay a “crisis contribution” for their unexpectedly large profits for 2022.

Later, the Commission determined the contribution of 33 percent to the profits of 2022, which is more than 20 percent higher than the average tax for the period between 2019 and 2021.

The Commission was careful not to use the word “tax” when adopting the measure at the end of September, because the imposition of any new tax provision at the European level requires the unanimous approval of all 27 EU member states.

Despite this, the German and Dutch subsidiaries of “Exxon Mobil” filed an appeal against this new procedure before the General Court in Luxembourg.

“We recognize that the energy crisis in Europe is taking its toll on families and businesses, and we are working to increase energy supplies to Europe,” Casey Norton, a spokesman for Exxon Mobil, said in a statement.

“Our appeal only targets the counterproductive windfall profit tax, and not any other elements of the energy price cut measures,” he added.

A spokeswoman for the European Commission told AFP that the commission “takes note” of the lawsuit but “confirms that the action is fully consistent with European Union law” and was taken “in a spirit of solidarity” to address the energy crisis.

She added that the “temporary solidarity contribution” targets “excess profits resulting from activities in the oil, gas, coal and refining sectors” while “redirecting the collected revenues to energy consumers, especially vulnerable families.”

ExxonMobil recorded profits of $37.6 billion during the second and third quarters of 2022.

During a meeting with investors in early December, ExxonMobil’s chief financial officer estimated that the EU tax would cost the group “more than $2 billion”.

US President Joe Biden had threatened to impose a similar tax on the profits of energy companies because of what he called “war profiteering”, but the project has not yet seen the light.