The North American oil company ExxonMobil is expected to drill new oil extraction wells in Essequibo, Guyana, this year. The information was given on Tuesday (Feb 6, 2024) by the company's president in the country, Alistair Routledge, in an interview with journalists.

“We plan to drill 2 exploratory wells west of Liza and Payara. Pez Trompeta and Polilla Roja are planned further into the center of Stabroek Block throughout this year,” declared Routledge.

The region is rich in oil and is at the center of a territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela. Essequibo currently belongs to the Guyanese, but Nicolás Maduro's government claims ownership of the region. On January 25, the foreign ministers of Guyana, Hugh Todd, and Venezuela, Yván Gil Pinto, declared that their countries are committed to seeking a peaceful solution to the issue.

Routledge said that the dispute over the region left “lots of nervous people”, but the oil company is calm, since the contract signed with the government of Guyana is valid both under local law and with regard to international law.

According to the president of ExxonMobil in Guyana, it is healthy to the country's collaboration with other nations on the military, diplomatic and economic fronts. He said he hoped this cooperation would continue.

In interview The BloombergTV On January 29, Petrobras president Jean Paul Prates said that Exxon Mobil did “a series of discoveries of several billion barrels of oil” in the Essequibo area and the Brazilian state-owned company could invest in oil projects in the region.