Exxon in the storm: the architect of the agreement with Pioneer arrested for sexual violence

He was the architect of the 60 billion deal with Pioneer, and now he has ended up in handcuffs on charges of sexual assault. Let’s talk about David Scott49, vice president of ExxonMobil Upstream, one of the top units of the Texas oil giant involved in the $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources.

An unprecedented sex scandal, this, which risks affecting the largest American oil deal of the last 25 years.

READ ALSO: Oil giant Exxon wants to “eat” Pioneer for 60 billion dollars

The operation took place Thursday morning. But the news, reports Republic, it was released only on Sunday and two days after the revelation of the agreement, given in the pipeline by the American media, between Exxon and Pioneer, an oil and gas producing company. Sheriff’s deputies intervened after a woman reported being raped in one of the hotel rooms. The victim managed to call the front desk, asking for help. Within minutes the police arrived. After questioning him, the officers took Scott to jail and charged him with sexual assaulta crime that carries up to 20 years in prison and a minimum sentence of two.

The judge set a bail of 30 thousand dollars which the manager will pay; but as of Sunday he was still in prison, after refusing to hand over his Australian passport. Until a few days ago, Scott was destined to appear in images celebrating the new oil agreement.

Subscribe to the newsletter

