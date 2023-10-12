Machinery operates in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas. NICK OXFORD (REUTERS)

The oil company Exxon Mobil announced this Wednesday the purchase of the fracking giant Pioneer for $60 billion. The operation is the largest so far this year in the United States and the most important in the fossil fuel sector in more than 20 years. The transaction consolidates Exxon, which posted record revenues last year, in the natural gas extraction business in West Texas and New Mexico, an area where Pioneer has enormous reserves, far above its competitors. The oil company had set this area of ​​the country among its growth objectives.

“Fossil fuels, as the world awaits a transition and looks for cheaper sources of renewable energy for lower emissions, oil and gas will continue to play a prominent role over time,” said Darren Woods in an interview with the CNBC after the announcement of the operation. The executive has stated that companies will use their capacities to produce fuels that have lower emissions.

The agreement will allow Exxon to fully plant itself in the Permian basin, an area rich in crude oil and natural gas. This is extracted through fracking, a method that injects water into the subsoil to break up the earth and release the energy. This technology has been harshly criticized by environmental activists for its negative impact. When Joe Biden arrived at the White House in early 2021, he declared a temporary moratorium on new wells where this technique would be used. In 2022, the Permian represented 18% of the country’s natural gas production.

The agreement is expected to close in mid-2024 after the approval of the executive leadership of both companies. Regulators, however, can open a review process to the union. Pioneer shareholders must still approve the merger. If they do so, they will receive 2.32 Exxon shares for each title they own in the portfolio, worth $253 per unit. The operation was possible thanks to the results that Exxon Mobil had in 2022, with record income of $55.7 billion as a result of the increase in fuel prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The margins obtained last year exceeded the gains of 2008, when crude oil reference prices touched highs.

Exxon had been investing some of these resources to expand. In July, they acquired Denbury, an oil and gas pipeline operator in the United States, in a $4.9 billion deal. The merger with Pioneer, however, is the most relevant transaction for Exxon since its historic union with Mobil in 1998. This created a global giant made up of the one and two oil companies in the US market. That was the largest merger in the history of the United States until it was superseded by America Online and Time Warner in the early 2000s.

Pioneer has wells on more than 340,000 hectares in the Permian Basin, located on the border between Texas and New Mexico. These, added to Exxon Mobil’s 230,000 in the region, guarantee the new giant at least 16,000 million barrels, a projection of sufficient reserves for the next 15 or 20 years, according to the figures presented by the companies.

A joint statement states that production in the aforementioned region will double to reach 1.3 million barrels of crude oil per day, an exploitation that can be scaled up to 2 million in 2027. Executives believe that that year 60% of energy production of the corporation will come from the Permian wells, in Texas, Guyana and Brazil.

Woods assured in the interview that the operation increases the energy security of the United States and benefits consumers by providing the company with large reserves of shale gas. The extraction of natural gas in the country has decreased by 26% since the beginning of 2023 due to the increase in costs in extraction technology.

Despite the optimistic tone used by Woods, some industry analysts consider that the operation has some risks because oil demand may decrease sooner than Exxon Mobil expects. Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based International Energy Agency, said in mid-September that demand for the three main fossil fuels (crude oil, coal and natural gas) will reach its peak this decade. His words suggest that the fight against climate change can accelerate the reduction in the consumption of this type of pollutants. “They will be with us for many years, but judging by our numbers, we may be seeing the beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era,” Birol said during the presentation of the agency’s 2023 report, which will be published this October.

