The positive results of refining activities offset the impact of lower crude oil prices in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, which led to an increase in profits, and enabled Exxon Mobil and Chevron to disburse $8.1 billion and $6.6 billion, respectively, to their shareholders. .

“We are delivering strong financial results and increasing cash return for shareholders,” said Chevron CEO Mike Wirth, noting a 65 percent increase in shareholder payments compared to the same period last year.

The results extend the period of prosperity for the two American oil giants in the wake of the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine and its repercussions on the energy market.

Both companies pointed to the recent windfall profits taxes that prevented them from achieving greater profits.

The results of the two companies had improved in 2022 due to the rise in crude oil prices after the Ukraine crisis.

In the last quarter, oil prices approached $70 a barrel.

While this represents a decrease from the price recorded at the beginning of the crisis, crude prices remain at a fairly high level.

ExxonMobil’s first-quarter profit more than doubled to $11.4 billion, while revenue fell 4.3 percent to $86.6 billion.

While crude prices fell 23 percent compared to the same period in 2022, oil and natural gas production rose 4.1 percent.

Criticism of oil companies

ExxonMobil relies on an integrated model that makes it a consumer of crude oil in its oil refinery network, which means that it has also benefited from lower oil prices.

Its CEO, Darren Woods, said the company “is increasing its value by increasing production to meet global demand”.

Woods described current market conditions as “fairly mixed”, noting that the sector has been through a moderate period in terms of demand.

The main question is how much demand will rise in China as its economy reopens.

In a “tight” market, Woods said, there aren’t a lot of levers to ramp up production.

Chevron’s profit rose 5 percent to $6.5 billion, while revenue fell 6.6 percent to $50.8 billion.

The company’s oil and gas production volumes declined due to asset sales and the expiration of an exploitation concession in Thailand.

The huge profits made by the American oil giants have drawn criticism from President Joe Biden and other officials, who urged oil producers to increase production volumes in this period of high inflation, rather than spending additional money on dividends and stock buybacks.

Exxon Mobil said that the first quarter included the payment of an additional $ 200 million due to the new European taxes on the energy sector.

Chevron has also indicated that it will pay an additional $130 million due to energy profits tax in Britain.

Exxon Mobil shares rose 2.1 percent to $119.21, while Chevron shares fell 0.7 percent to $165.71.