Trump skipped his New Year’s Eve party and left for Washington. His guests in Mar-a-Lago were left disappointed. But Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and a music star set the mood.

Update from January 2nd, 9.30 a.m .: With the departure Donald Trumps stayed in Mar-a-Lago a disappointed crowd back. Numerous visitors: inside his New Years Eve Party had already arrived. But they found consolation in Eric and Donald Trump Junior, his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. And Vanilla ice.

“Many guests and entertainers were disappointed when they heard from CNN late Wednesday that Trump was leaving Florida early,” said a reporter for the US television channel. The disappointment found an increase in the apparently hefty price for a New Year’s Eve ticket. Internal sources reported by several media platforms that entry cost $ 1,000. However, that did not stop many from leaving, without a distance and maskless to the rapper’s music Vanilla ice to dance, as demonstrated by Twitter videos of the event. And selfies with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani close.

Imagine risking one’s family and others for … * checks notes * Vanilla Ice, Don Jr craving a fresh line of yayo, and the chance to grind w / Guilfoyle? pic.twitter.com/uFSJLEIfqj – Chris (@OrlandoCountySC) January 1, 2021

Twitter users reacted horrified to the pictures. “While the US has the number of 20 million Corona infections does a masquerade party pass? ”is one comment. Another user is appalled that the rapper Vanilla ice in which MAGA event occurred. “I’m so mad that Vanilla Ice is MAGA that I drove 12 hours to my parents’ house to go to the attic and smash his latest tape,” commented writer Tony Posnanski. “I just saw a video in which Kimberly Guilfoyle Danced to Vanilla Ice as she shouted the words “play that funky music white boy,” and I’m not sure I’ll fully recover, “was another comment. Scene like this is currently in Mar-a-Lago care. Neighbours Donald Trumps fear it might one MAGA headquarters arise.

When Vanilla Ice sings unironically “play that funky music till you die” during a pandemic at Mar-A-Lago. pic.twitter.com/CrVClL69i6 – Gena Hymowech🏳️‍🌈 (@genah) January 1, 2021

Donald Trump leaves Mar-a-Lago early – New Year’s Eve in Washington with a New Year’s speech

Update from December 31, 2020, 11.47 a.m.: The White House announces: The Trumps should be on Thursday morning (local time) in Washington arrive. That is unusual for those still in office US President Donald Trump. He usually spent New Year’s Eve in the resort in Mar-a-Lago, and in 2020 guests at the party there had assumed that Trump would be present. Now Trump apparently wants to spend New Year’s Eve in Washington – for example alone with Wife Melania?

The US broadcaster CNN now reports that Trump in Washington may want to prepare for January 6th. Then Congress has to confirm the election results – Trump may see this as a last chance to avert his defeat. Meanwhile, he reported from Washington with his New Year’s address. In it he celebrated one thing above all: himself.

Violent quarrel with Melania: renovation of Mar-a-Lago-Resort – Trump “not at all satisfied”

First report from December 30th, 2020, 10.13 a.m.: Palm Beach, Florida – Donald Trump’s mood has been better. The departing US President has withdrawn to his stately Florida property Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, but criticism of Trump’s handling of the pandemic does not stop and the Election defeat still hurts him.

Now it seems as if he is venting his displeasure on his wife: Allegedly there is Trump in the house Big trouble about renovations in the golf department Mar-a-Lago. The person responsible for the changes is his wife: Melania Trump. This overlooked the several weeks long project with her Interior designer Tham Kannalikham. Only recently it became known that the wife Donald Trumps I only have one wish: to go home.

The golf resort Mar-a-Lago is located in the southwest of the US state Florida. Donald Trump is happy to withdraw there. (Archive photo) © Charles Trainor Jr./Imago Images / Zuma Wire

Donald Trump: “He wasn’t satisfied at all” – Trump upsets club management

According to sources from CNN The current president doesn’t like the changes his wife made there at all. Trump, who is described by them as currently “moody” (affected by mood swings) and unusually withdrawn, is said to have demanded, for example Parts of the decor made of white marble and dark wood should be removed immediately – which also happened promptly. They were torn down, which again probably didn’t go over well with Melania.

The new neighborhood is said to be much smaller than the top three floors of the Trump Tower in Manhattan, where the family lived before moving to the White House.

“He wasn’t satisfied at all”, a source is quoted, several loud, one-sided conversations with the club management echoed through the opulent property.

President Trump’s mood darkened as soon as he walked into Mar-a-Lago before Christmas, sources say. The changes to his private quarters, many of which were overseen by first lady Melania Trump, were not to his liking, and he was mad about it, a source says https://t.co/lYzbL2Up12 – CNN (@CNN) December 29, 2020

Zoff in the Trump house? Not the first time Donald Trump has disliked Melania’s renovations

So there is bad air in the Trump housewho is in a kind of self-chosen exile in Florida. It is not the first time that the president dislikes redecorating his wife: In the presidential retreat Camp David in Maryland he saw Melania’s changes on Thanksgiving and therefore looked dissatisfied as well.

Although far fewer of Trump’s friends and party comrades come to see him in Mar-a-Lago, where he traditionally spends the New Year, this year Corona situation can hardly be overlooked there. Over ten percent of the corona tests are said to be positive, people use the gastronomic offers, there are overcrowded pools and people “fight for chairs, so much is going on”. The source explains: “Nobody cares about the pandemic here.”

Donald Trump wants to move into his Mar-a-Lago residence after his time in the White House. His neighbors there turned on a lawyer.

