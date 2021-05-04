Concert promoter Live Nation announced el change of date for the farewell tour of Extremoduro scheduled for this year to the year 2022, although recognizing that it does not announce closed days pending the “conformity” of the group’s singer, Robe Iniesta.

“Live Nation regrets to communicate the definitive impossibility of holding the massive concerts planned for this spring and summer of 2021 as a result of the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic, but is working to offer solutions,” the promoter said in a statement . In this sense, he announced that he has already confirmed, since last February, the venues to celebrate all the concerts of the tour in 2022, “which hardly vary” from the dates set for 2021. “But We cannot announce the dates without Robe’s agreement», He added.

Thus, he asked customers who had already purchased tickets for this year to keep them because they will be valid for the same venue and on the same date. In the event that the new date is not suitable for the spectator who already has a ticket, he or she may request a refund, while if the tour does not go ahead, all amounts will also be returned.

Extremoduro already announced last March a new postponement of its farewell tour, the third time I suspended it, without that on that occasion the Extremaduran rock band set a definite date to resume it due to the Covid-19 pandemic. ‘I said we’d play for the fuck, but now I’m not so sure. For now, the only thing for sure is that this year it will not be possible, “wrote the founder of the band Robe Iniesta in a message on the group’s official website. The group’s farewell tour announced in 2019, a few hours after announcing the separation of the formation, had previously been postponed twice, first to the fall of 2020 and then to the spring of 2021.

«It makes no sense to set dates for 2022 again without having the slightest certainty that it will be possible to do so.. There is no choice but to adapt and do other types of shows more in line with the situation we are going through. And when everything is settled, we will reschedule the tour if by then it still makes any sense, “the group indicated at the time. This announcement coincided with another made by Iniesta himself regarding his forecast of releasing his new solo album for next spring and starting concerts in the fall.

The rock band I planned to visit eight cities (Valencia, Murcia, Seville, Madrid, Santiago de Compostela, Cáceres, Barcelona and Bilbao) in what is his farewell tour after 34 years of musical experience since Robe Iniesta founded the band in Plasencia in 1987. From then until today, They became a more than prominent name in the history not only of rock, but of Spanish music.