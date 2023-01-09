Right-wing extremists wrote “lost, man” at the headquarters of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) during the invasion of Praça dos Três Poderes this Sunday (8.jan.2022). The phrase was said by the Minister of the Court Luís Roberto Barrosoin November, when he was questioned about the veracity of electronic ballot boxes, while walking on the streets of New York, in the United States.

The speech was written on the statue “The Justice”, located on the facade of the building, and also on the windows of the Supreme Court. On social media, photos of the graffiti circulated.



Look:



Reproduction/Social Networks



Reproduction/Social Networks



Reproduction/Social Networks

In addition to the writings on the Supreme Court building, other areas of the Court’s headquarters were damaged. In internet videos, it is possible to see a series of damages in the building, such as broken furniture, pictures thrown on the floor and shattered glass.

In the recording made by one of the protesters, people screamed and celebrated while destroying the place.

Watch (54 sec):

THE stf was invaded after the extremists had already entered and vandalized the National Congress and the Planalto Palace.

Invasion of the Three Powers

Around 3 pm this Sunday (8.jan.2023), radical Bolsonarists invaded the National Congress after breaking protection barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House.

Then, invaders went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, the radicals invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the façade and reached the plenary.

before the invasion

The organization of the movement was captured by the federal government, which determined the use of the National Force in the region. By Sunday morning, there were 3 buses of security agents on the Esplanade. But it was not enough to contain the invasion of Bolsonaristas in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses, hundreds of cars and hundreds of people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from the Square of the Three Powers.

Afterwards, the demonstrators walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

During the day, police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanade. Each pedestrian access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, Bolsonarists have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in Brasilia.