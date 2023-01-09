The extremists who invaded the Planalto Palace this Sunday, 8, stole weapons and ammunition that were in the Institutional Security Office (GSI) of the Presidency of the Republic, in the Planalto Palace. The information was released by the chief minister of the Presidency’s Communication Secretariat (Secom), Paulo Pimenta. According to him, lethal and non-lethal weapons were taken.

The images released by the minister show empty weapons boxes and a room with overturned materials. “In each of those briefcases were weapons, lethal and non-lethal. And they tried to set fire (in the room)”, says the minister.

National consumer secretary Wadih Damous said he suspected the extremists had inside information about what was in the room.

“On the other floors they destroyed. They had information that weapons were kept here. They had information about what they should take from here,” she said.

In a note, the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) informed that it will guide all bodies and entities of the Executive Branch to open investigations against federal servants who have participated in the depredation.

The bodies must “proceed with the due initiation of administrative proceedings to investigate and exemplarily punish federal public servants who, having participated in acts of invasion of offices and depredation of public property, violated the duties of loyalty to institutions and administrative morality that should guide the performance of public agents and, mainly, against the Democratic State of Law, which may be dismissed for injury to public coffers and squandering of national assets”.